Will ‘Ma Rainey’s’ supporting band mates steal the show at the Oscars?

The Independent Spirit Award nominations were announced on January 26 and included a windfall for the cast of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — not just leads Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, but also supporting actors Colman Domingo and Glynn Turman. Is this a sign that we’re underestimating the film’s supporting cast at the Oscars?

Davis and Boseman have gotten the most attention from early awards voters thus far, with Davis winning Best Actress from Philadelphia critics and earning nominations and runner-up citations from many other groups including the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the National Society of Film Critics. Boseman has done even better, winning LAFCA as well as prizes from Chicago, Denver and San Francisco journalists and noms from numerous others.

They have the showiest roles in “Ma Rainey,” but they’re not the only ones who have been noticed on the campaign trail. Turman won Best Supporting Actor at LAFCA and was a runner-up for the National Society for his performance as Toledo, the pianist in Ma Rainey’s band who clashes with hot-headed trumpeter Levee (Boseman); that role previously earned a Tony nomination for Thomas Jefferson Byrd in a 2003 Broadway revival of the original August Wilson play. And Domingo was cited by the Indiana Film Journalists for playing the devout guitarist and trombonist Cutler.

Turman and Domingo were no strangers to awards before “Ma Rainey.” Turman won an Emmy in 2009 for guest starring on “In Treatment,” and this year’s he’s also a Critics’ Choice Award nominee for his supporting role in the FX anthology series “Fargo.” Domingo, meanwhile, is a Tony-nominated stage vet who has previously appeared in the Oscar-winning films “Lincoln” (2012) and “If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018).

If Turman and Domingo do join Davis and Boseman on the Oscar nominations list, it would be a rare feat for a film, but certainly not unheard of. In the past decade “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and “American Hustle” (2013) both earned four acting nominations. And the decade before that a couple other stage-to-screen adaptations racked up four acting bids apiece: “Chicago” (2002) and “Doubt” (2008) — Davis was one of the four nominated for “Doubt” too. Will “Ma Rainey” clean up in this year’s nominations the same way?

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?