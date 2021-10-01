‘Maid’ reviews: What do critics think of Margaret Qualley in ‘searing’ Netflix limited series?

The limited series “Maid” debuted on Netflix on October 1. The 10-hour drama stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a mother stuck in the title profession after she leaves her abusive husband. So it’s not exactly an escapist binge, but is it worthy of a watch? It’s adapted from Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name, and so far the “Maid” reviews are stellar.

As of this writing the series has a MetaCritic score of 84 based on nine reviews counted, all of which are positive, with none classified negative or even mixed. So it’s not surprising that on Rotten Tomatoes, which categorizes reviews simply as positive or negative, the film has a perfect 100% score thus far, also based on nine positive reviews.

The limited series is being described as “unblinking” and “searing” in its portrayal of American poverty. It’s “poignant, layered, and persuasive,” “difficult, but necessary,” and it “honors its source material” by avoiding the “shock value” that other depictions of poverty have been guilty of. At the center is Qualley’s performance, which “anchors us” in the way “she can conjure up senses of anxiety.” She’s “compelling” and “sharp.”

Qualley is the real-life daughter of Andie MacDowell, who also plays her mother in “Maid,” but she has established a successful acting career on her own merits. The 26-year-old broke out in the HBO’s drama “The Leftovers,” after which she appeared in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and earned her first Emmy nomination for playing actress, dancer, and choreographer Ann Reinking in another limited series, “Fosse/Verdon.”

It’s too early to tell if “Maid” will make her an Emmy contender again in 2022, but the reviews sure are promising. See what a few of the critics have to say below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow TV fans here in our forums.

Katherine Smith (Paste): “‘Maid’ honors its source material … through Molly Smith Metzler’s keen direction. There’s a cheap way to cover poverty in America that’s all shock value stills and cliches, but ‘Maid’ goes for the gradual build up, a Tetris-like operation of stacking roadblock after roadblock, sprinkled with generational trauma that implicitly informs characters’ decisions before they even realize it.”

Meghan O’Keefe (Decider): “‘Maid’ is an unblinking look at the way society traps people in poverty. It’s a searing examination of the way generational trauma keeps resurrecting itself in people’s lives like a hydra, forcing children to relive their own parents’ mistakes. Most of all, though, ‘Maid’ is a difficult, but necessary look at poverty in America.”

Judy Berman (Time): “As this poignant, layered and persuasive drama based on Stephanie Land’s best-selling memoir ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive’ so vividly illustrates, having friends and family doesn’t always mean having anyone you can count on … the series belongs in the same category as feminist-minded, social-realist features like Eliza Hittman’s ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always,’ Debra Granik’s ‘Leave No Trace’ and Kelly Reichardt’s ‘Wendy and Lucy.'”

Daniel D’Addario (Variety): “Qualley, a compelling and sharp performer, could lead viewers anywhere. Audiences who know her best as the ephemeral hippie from ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ may be surprised at just how well she can conjure up senses of anxiety … Her performance anchors us even when the show seems to spin its wheels”

