Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Ed.Arnold54 for having the best score of 85.71% when predicting the 2021 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards winners on Saturday night. He is just ahead of 13 other people with that percentage and has a great score of 13,630 by using his 500 point bets wisely. He got 12 of the 14 categories correct.

Over 1,000 people worldwide predicted these MUAHS champs announced on a virtual ceremony hosted by Anthony Anderson. Eddie Murphy was awarded with the Distinguished Artisan award. Top film winners included “Birds of Prey,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Pinocchio.” Among the TV champs were “Westworld,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For the 10 Experts making picks, there is a five-way tie on top at 64.29% for Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). We then have Clayton Davis (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Susan King (Gold Derby) at 57.14%. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) finishes at 50.00% and then Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) at 42.86%.See Experts’ scores.

For our nine Gold Derby Editors predicting, Rob Licuria, Matt Noble and Paul Sheehan are best with 64.29% correct. Up next are Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng and Zach Laws with 57.14%. I have 50.00% and then Daniel Montgomery and Christopher Rosen at 42.86%. See Editors’ scores.

