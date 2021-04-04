‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ wins big at Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards: Oscars next?

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” got a big boost in the Oscar race for Best Makeup and Hairstyling by winning both of its bids at the guild honors on April 3. The Netflix film was honored for its period makeup and period hairstyling at the 8th annual Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards on Saturday.

One of its Oscar rivals – “Pinocchio” — claimed the special effects prize. Two of the other Oscar nominees were shut out as “Hillbilly Elegy” lost all three of its races here and “Mank” was blanked twice over. The fifth contender at the Academy Awards, “Emma,” was overlooked by the guild.

Conversely the other big winner at the MUAHS Awards, “Bird of Prey,” was snubbed by the makeup and hairstyling branch of the academy. It won both contemporary categories here.

In addition to the competitive awards doled out in the virtual ceremony, Eddie Murphy was lauded as a Distinguished Artisan while the Oscar and Emmy-winning makeup artist Matthew Mungle and the Emmy-winning hair stylist Terry Baliel were feted for lifetime achievement.

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP



“Bill & Ted Face the Music”

Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley

X – “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”

Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek

“The Prom”

Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes

“Promising Young Woman”

Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

“Bill & Ted Face the Music”

Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice

“Hillbilly Elegy”

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella

X – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young

“Mank”

Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim

“Mulan”

Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James MacKinnon

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

“Bill & Ted Face the Music”

Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley

“Hillbilly Elegy”

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess

“Mulan”

Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick

X – “Pinocchio”

Mark Coulier

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Adrian Morot

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“Bill & Ted Face the Music”

Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin

X – “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”

Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely

“The Prom”

Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka’Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland

“Promising Young Woman”

Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

“Hillbilly Elegy”

Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth

X – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams

“Mank”

Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff

“Mulan”

Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Sharon Martin, Kat Fa

