Top 20 BAFTA Awards snubs of movies, directors and screenwriters: ‘Mank,’ ‘Minari,’ Emerald Fennell, Regina King …

The 2021 BAFTA Awards nominations were full of surprises on the roster of contenders and even more shocking omissions. A new jury system decided the final contenders in many of the key categories, including Best Director. And with only five Best Picture nominees, there was no room for many of our leading Oscar contenders. Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest BAFTA snubs in those top races plus the two screenplay categories. And check out both the full list of the BAFTA nominations list and the top 20 BAFTA snubs in the four acting categories.
NOT BEST PICTURE
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
One Night In Miami
NOT BEST DIRECTOR
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Paul Greengrass, News of the World
Regina King, One Night In Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
NOT BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Soul
Sound of Metal
NOT BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
One Night In Miami
Pieces of a Woman
