Top 20 BAFTA Awards snubs of movies, directors and screenwriters: ‘Mank,’ ‘Minari,’ Emerald Fennell, Regina King …

The 2021 BAFTA Awards nominations were full of surprises on the roster of contenders and even more shocking omissions. A new jury system decided the final contenders in many of the key categories, including Best Director. And with only five Best Picture nominees, there was no room for many of our leading Oscar contenders. Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest BAFTA snubs in those top races plus the two screenplay categories. And check out both the full list of the BAFTA nominations list and the top 20 BAFTA snubs in the four acting categories.

NOT BEST PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

One Night In Miami

NOT BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Paul Greengrass, News of the World

Regina King, One Night In Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

NOT BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Soul

Sound of Metal

NOT BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

One Night In Miami

Pieces of a Woman

