Will ‘Mare of Easttown’ become the latest limited series to win 3 acting Emmys?

Last year, HBO’s adaptation of “Watchmen” fell short in its attempt to continue the recent Emmy trend of one limited series/TV movie snagging at least three of the awards for acting. It managed to win two — Regina King triumphed over the competition in lead actress, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II walked away a winner in supporting actor — but supporting actress frontrunner Jean Smart was undone by Uzo Aduba of “Mrs. America” while Jeremy Irons lost to the heavy favorite, Mark Ruffalo of “I Know This Much Is True,” in lead actor. This year, however, there’s a good chance that we’ll see an acting hat trick thanks to another excellent HBO limited series: “Mare of Easttown.”

The seven-episode series, which was created and written by Brad Ingelsby, has the best shot of all the programs nominated to score three acting awards. It earned nominations for lead actress Kate Winslet, supporting actor Evan Peters and supporting actresses Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart. In total, “Mare of Easttown” received 16 Emmy nominations (“WandaVision” led the limited series field with 23), including series, writing and directing.

Since 2000, six programs in the limited series/TV movie category have nabbed at least three acting wins, with three winning within the last six years:

2004: “Angels in America”: Meryl Streep (lead), Al Pacino (lead), Mary-Louise Parker (supporting) and Jeffrey Wright (supporting)

2008: “John Adams”: Paul Giamatti (lead), Laura Linney (lead) and Tom Wilkinson (supporting)

2010: “Temple Grandin”: Claire Danes (lead), David Strathairn (supporting) and Julia Ormond (supporting)

2015: “Olive Kitteridge”: Frances McDormand (lead), Richard Jenkins (lead) and Bill Murray (supporting)

2016: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”: Sarah Paulson (lead), Courtney B. Vance (lead) and Sterling K. Brown (supporting)

2017: “Big Little Lies”: Nicole Kidman (lead), Laura Dern (supporting) and Alexander Skarsgard (supporting)

Thus far, “Angels in America” is the only limited series to sweep all four acting awards (last year, “Schitt’s Creek” became the first comedy to win all four acting awards. It also took home writing, directing and series, making it the first comedy to ever win all seven categories in the same year). “Mare of Easttown” does not have a chance to sweep because the series did not have a lead actor. But it is currently projected to win in two of the three acting races in which it is nominated.

Winslet, who is just a Tony shy of an EGOT, has the edge over Anya Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit,” who was the favorite prior to “Mare of Easttown” joining the competition. Taylor-Joy won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards for her portrayal of chess prodigy Beth Harmon on the Netflix limited series. But Winslet, who took home an Emmy in 2011 for her performance in HBO’s “Mildred Pierce,” turned the tide very quickly, and now she sits with 17/5 odds and 12 Experts predicting her to triumph after nailing an impossible Delco accent and giving an exemplary performance as Mare Sheehan, a small-town detective investigating the murder of one teen girl and the disappearance of a few others. Sitting behind Taylor-Joy are Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) in third place, Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”) in fourth and Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”) in fifth.

The other race in which “Mare” is currently expected to win is supporting actor. Peters, best known for his work on “American Horror Story,” finally broke free from the grip of Ryan Murphy long enough to cut his hair and turn in one of the more memorable performances of the year. His portrayal of Colin Zabel, a county detective assigned to assist Mare in her investigation who ends up developing a crush on her, endeared the actor to viewers, especially after an emotional scene in the third episode in which Mare and Colin ran into one another at a bar and the latter drunkenly bared his soul. Viewers were ultimately stunned by — spoiler alert! — the character’s sudden and tragic death just a few episodes later, and he clearly left his mark on the fans as much as he did on Mare; Peters currently sits in first place with 19 Experts predicting him to triumph. He is ahead of Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”), Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”) and Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”).

The one category that puts the series’ chances of scoring three acting awards in jeopardy is the tough supporting actress race. “WandaVision” star Kathryn Hahn has been a favorite to win almost since her first appearances on the Marvel TV show, and she only further cemented her hold on the Emmy with the reveal that she had been Agatha all along. She’s currently chilling in first place with 69/20 odds and has 19 Experts backing her. In comparison, Nicholson — whose captivating, heartbreaking performance as Mare’s best friend Lori reminded viewers why she should be popping up in every TV show — is in second place with 4/1 odds and four Experts predicting her. Meanwhile, Smart, who portrayed Mare’s mother and is also nominated for and predicted to win Best Comedy Actress for her turn in the HBO Max comedy “Hacks,” is close behind Nicholson in third with 5/1 odds and one Expert on her side. Rounding out the rest of the field are Renee Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”), Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”).

Nicholson shot up the odds following her devastating performance in the finale, but she hasn’t yet been able to topple Hahn from the top spot. If she can manage to avoid vote-splitting and pull off an upset to beat Hahn — Emmy voters tend to favor more dramatic roles in limited series, and Marvel remains unproven in the Emmy arena — then “Mare of Easttown” could become the seventh limited series/TV movie (and sixth HBO production) this century to take home at least three acting awards. It’s a tall order, but certainly possible, so keep your eyes peeled come Sept. 19.

