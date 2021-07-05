‘Mare of Easttown’ Emmy submissions: 24 chances for nominations include Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson and more

The HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown” aired its seven episodes from April to May with more and more viewers tuning in each week leading to a major ratings windfall for its finale episode. That was good news going into Emmy voting just a few weeks later. But just how many Emmy nominations will it get? It has two dozen chances for recognition across this year’s Emmy ballots. Scroll down to see its 24 submissions to the television academy.

Kate Winslet is already an Emmy winner, having claimed Best Movie/Limited Actress exactly 10 years ago for her performance in another HBO limited series, “Mildred Pierce.” Here she plays Mare Sheehan, a Pennsylvania detective who investigates the murder of a teenage girl while still carrying the burden of an unsolved case from a year earlier.

Detective stories have a strong history at the Emmys. For instance, Helen Mirren has won Best Movie/Limited Actress four times, and two of those were for her role as troubled detective Jane Tennison in the “Prime Suspect” mysteries (“Scent of Darkness” in 1996, “The Final Act” in 2007). And more recently Regina King won this category for playing Detective Angela Abar in “Watchmen” (2020).

“Prime Suspect” also won Best Limited Series three times (1993, 1994, 1997), while crime also paid for “American Crime Story” twice in recent years, winning for “The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016) and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (2018). Will “Mare” do just as well? It has the benefit of being led by an Oscar-winning movie star, plus Emmy winners Guy Pearce and Jean Smart in the supporting cast. Make or update your Emmy predictions here before the mystery of the Emmy nominations is solved on July 13.

Best Limited/Anthology Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress

Kate Winslet

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor

David Denman

Guy Pearce

Evan Peters

John Douglas Thompson

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress

Sosie Bacon

Julianne Nicholson

Angourie Rice

Jean Smart

Best Movie/Limited Directing

Best Movie/Limited Writing

Best Casting (Movie/Limited)

Best Cinematography (Movie/Limited)

“Illusions”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“Miss Lady Hawk Herself”

Best Hairstyling (Contemporary)

“Sore Must Be the Storm”

Best Makeup (Contemporary, Non-Prosthetic)

“Sore Must Be the Storm”

Best Music Composition (Movie/Limited)

“Fathers”

Best Music Supervision

“Enter Number Two”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera, Movie/Limited)

“Fathers”

“Miss Lady Hawk Herself”

Best Production Design (Narrative Contemporary, One Hour)

Best Sound Editing (Movie/Limited)

“Sore Must Be the Storm”

Best Sound Mixing (Movie/Limited)

“Sore Must Be the Storm”

