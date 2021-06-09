‘Mare of Easttown’ rises in Emmy odds following jaw-dropping finale

Limited series have had a renaissance on TV in the last 10 years. At this point the field is so flooded with quality programs that we even have to ask whether a hit HBO production starring an Oscar and Emmy winner will be nominated for the top prize. But that’s the case for “Mare of Easttown,” which is on the rise all over our Emmy odds and is right on the cusp of a nomination for Best Limited Series, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users.

“Mare of Easttown” is a seven-part mystery following the title character (played by Kate Winslet) as she investigates the murder of a teenage girl while still haunted by the unsolved disappearance of another young women the year prior. The series wrapped up on May 30 with a finale that set a viewership record on HBO Max, which is good news for its awards hopes as Emmy voting starts on June 17.

But despite how competitive the category has been, there were only five nomination slots for Best Limited Series last year. Granted, the number of nominees is determined by the number of submissions there are in the category that year, but when there are eight guaranteed slots for Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series, it may be time for the television academy to consider expanding this race too.

As of this writing “Mare” is on the bubble, ranked sixth with 15/2 odds. But the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed are far more confident about its chances than the general consensus: 17 of them say it will be nominated, and two of them (Entertainment Weekly’s Lynette Rice and Variety’s Jazz Tangcay) are even betting on it to win. Netflix phenom “The Queen’s Gambit” is the current front-runner with 10/3 odds, followed by “I May Destroy You,” “The Underground Railroad,” “WandaVision,” and “Small Axe.” Is “Mare” about to break into that lineup?

