Evan Peters inches closer to first Emmy bid as he cracks the top 6 for ‘Mare of Easttown’

Now this is what you call a good night-Mare. Evan Peters has climbed into the Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actor top six in the odds for “Mare of Easttown,” so that long-awaited maiden Emmy nomination feels even more imminent.

Previously in eighth place, Peters scaled over Courtney B. Vance (“Genius: Aretha”) and William Jackson Harper (“The Underground Railroad”) in the last few days. He now sits behind frontrunner John Boyega (“Small Axe”), Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”), Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) and Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”). Not only that, but he has one Expert and two editors backing him for the win.

This would be the first career nomination for Peters, who, despite being a stalwart on eight seasons of “American Horror Story” (he’s in the upcoming “Double Feature” installment), has been overlooked time and time again. His buzz for “Mare” feels different though. It’s an enormous hit, and his character, Colin Zabel, a county detective sent to Easttown to assist Mare (Kate Winslet), quickly became a fan favorite in his brief time on the show, thanks to Peters’ charmingly deft portrayal of a guy just trying to do his best (and woo Mare), unsure about where his life has taken him. Oh, and let’s not forget the drunk bar scene. By the time of Zabel’s — spoiler alert! — untimely demise in the fifth episode, it’s a brutal gut punch.

SEE Evan Peters on working with Kate Winslet on ‘Mare of Easttown’: ‘I wanted to soak it up as much as I could’

After that fifth episode, Peters rose from the mid-teens to 12th place in the odds before breaking into the top 10. Unlike most of his competitors, he has the benefit of being in a recent show and “Mare” being a hit could spur anyone who hasn’t seen it to check it out ASAP. Plus, the category is pretty open for a number of people to fill out the slate outside of Boyega, who won the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award (the latter in lead), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Camp in the limited series frontrunner, and Critics Choice winner (in supporting) Sutherland.

And while one could argue that Peters’ early exit might feel too distant in the rearview mirror, especially since “Mare” stuck the landing with its finale that propelled Julianne Nicholson into the supporting actress top six, the actor, who is also on the ballot for “WandaVision,” is the most prominent male cast member of the ensemble and shared a majority of his scenes with Winslet, who is a lock for a lead actress bid. That latter point is also true for Nicholson and Jean Smart, who’s predicted to score a supporting nomination as well.

And don’t say we didn’t warn you about the ‘Mare’ cast being well-positioned for nominations.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Emmy odds for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor John Boyega is out front

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?