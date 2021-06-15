Why ‘Mare of Easttown’ is poised to fare well in the Emmy acting races

For a while, Kate Winslet was the only predicted Emmy nominee for “Mare of Easttown,” but some of Mare’s nearest and dearest are looking strong to give her some company. Julianne Nicholson has entered the top six of the Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actress odds to join co-star Jean Smart, who herself moved up to fourth, in the predicted lineup.

Nicholson, who played Lori, the BFF of Winslet’s titular detective, was outside of the top 10 for nearly the entire run of the HBO limited series. But she immediately cracked the top 10, in ninth place, right after the show’s May 30 finale, in which she gave a devastating performance as the truth about Erin McMenamin’s (Cailee Spaeny) murder came out. She then inched up to seventh before bumping out “Hamilton’s” Renee Elise Goldsberry from the sixth spot over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Smart, the tough, comedic foil to her TV daughter Winslet, has been in the top six for a month. Her rise from fifth to fourth, swapping spots with “I May Destroy You’s” Weruche Opia, coincides with her climbing to second place in the Best Comedy Actress race for “Hacks.” It really is Jean Smart’s world, and we’re just living in it.

At the moment, “Mare” is the only show predicted to nab multiple bids in the category, which includes Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”) in first, Marielle Heller (“The Queen’s Gambit”) in second and Letitia Wright (“Small Axe“) in third. And if you’re predicting, you may want to err on the side of slotting in multiple bids for at least one show because that has happened more often than not.

In the last 11 years, there’s only been one year in which all of the limited/TV movie supporting actress nominees were from different programs: 2013, when Ellen Burstyn won for “Political Animals.” This time period covers both voting systems, which changed in 2015, and the expansion of slots past five. Last year, “Mrs. America” produced three nominees: Uzo Aduba, who won, Margo Martindale and Tracey Ullman. Even in years when we weren’t expecting multiple bids for one show, the voters come through; in 2019, “When They See Us” scored nominations for Vera Farmiga, who was in seventh place in the odds, and Marsha Stephanie Blake, who was not in the predictions center (yikes).

“When They See Us'” over-performance in acting is a good blueprint for “Mare.” That is definitely not to say that it will also garner eight acting nominations, but “Mare” is a huge smash and recent hit that also has the raves for the show and its performances to back it up. Add that to the unlimited slots on nominating ballots and you have the perfect recipe for coattail nominees. We’ve seen it happen in other categories too in recent years — “Game of Thrones” took over the drama supporting actress race in 2019 with four nominees and “Succession” racked up three spots in drama supporting last year, including a surprise bid for Cousin Greg himself, Nicholas Braun, who was in 12th place. If you’re an actor on a visible and popular show (not necessarily or only popular with viewers but popular with voters), you have a greater chance of getting checked off with unlimited slots. This also spells good news for some of “Mare’s” lower-profile contenders in supporting actress, like Angourie Rice, Sosie Bacon and Enid Graham, hoping to make a Blake-esque splash.

But for Smart and Nicholson, they each have something going for them outside of their stellar performances as well. Smart’s having a banner year — well, really, a banner few years with her career resurgence that started with the second season of “Fargo” in 2015 — and looks like she’ll be a double nominee this year. Nicholson, who’s seeking her first nomination, has been an underappreciated performer in TV and film, and the buzz she’s attracted for her turn as Lori feels like it can translate into a veteran getting her due. All of this makes “Mare” very well-positioned to continue this multiple bids streak in the category.

We’d also be remiss if we don’t mention another “Mare” supporting player on the cusp of a nomination. Evan Peters is just outside the top six in eighth place in the supporting actor race, but with how big “Mare” was and how quickly his Detective Colin Zabel became a fan favorite in his truncated time on the murder mystery, he can definitely join in on the nomination fun.

