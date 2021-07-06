Mark Hamill could win an overdue Daytime Emmy for guesting in ‘Elena of Avalor’ series finale

As famous as Mark Hamill is for playing Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” franchise (he’s even a Primetime Emmy contender this year for playing him in “The Mandalorian”), he’s just as accomplished as a voice actor. This year he’s nominated for Best Performer in a Preschool Animated Program at the Daytime Emmys for his work in “Elena of Avalor.” This is only his third nomination to date. Can he finally win?

“Elena of Avalor” is a Disney Channel animated series that follows the title princess as she learns how to rule her fairy tale kingdom. It ended its run last August after three seasons, and Hamill is nominated for guest starring in the series finale episode, “Coronation Day,” as the villainous Vuli, one of the Four Shades of Awesome who threaten Avalor.

But he’s probably best known for voicing the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series” and a number of other animated programs and video games since the early 1990s. He has also done voice work in “Spider-Man: The Animated Series,” “The Woody Woodpecker Show,” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” This year alone he voiced Art Rosebaum in the Amazon animated series “Invincible,” and he’s playing Skeletor this summer in Netflix’s “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.”

Surprisingly, Hamill didn’t pick up his first Emmy nomination until 2015, when he contended for Best Performer in an Animated Program for, fittingly, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” But he wasn’t nominated as Luke Skywalker, he contended for playing Darth Bane. He was nominated again in that category in 2019 for voicing Old Jir and Caz in “Kulipari: Dream Walker.” He didn’t win either of those bids, though, so he’s still due for his first victory.

In this race he’s up against another “Elena of Avalor” actor, Patrick Warburton, who also guested in the finale episode playing Grand Macaw. Rounding out the category are Eric Bauza (Fozzie in “Muppet Babies”), Juliet Donenfeld (Sally Squirrel in “Pete the Cat”), Eric Jacobson (Grover in “The Monster at the End of This Story: A Sesame Street Special”), and Eric Peterson (Ant’ney in “Madagascar: A Little Wild”). Will Hamil win for the first time against this competition?