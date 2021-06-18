Mark Hamill, Gina Carano among 22 ‘The Mandalorian’ cast members submitted for Emmys

If you haven’t yet caught up on “The Mandalorian” Season 2, we suggest staying away from the 2021 Emmy ballots. They are chock-full of spoilers, including the fact that Mark Hamill has been submitted in the guest star category for playing a de-aged Luke Skywalker in the finale. Plus, fired cast member Gina Carano contends for the last time for her supporting role as mercenary Cara Dune. In all, 22 “The Mandalorian” cast members have been submitted for Emmys, including lead actor Pedro Pascal as the titular masked bounty hunter who seeks to protect his cute, green sidekick, Baby Yoda (aka Grogu).

Last year, this “Star Wars” offshoot turned out to be a surprise Emmy magnet, winning seven below-the-line trophies (production design, sound editing, music composition, stunt coordination, sound mixing, cinematography and visual effects). It also received high-profile bids for drama series, guest actor for Giancarlo Esposito and voice-over performance for Taika Waititi.

Esposito is back this year, but he’s been upgraded to a supporting actor since he appeared in so many episodes. The “Better Call Saul” villain will now face category competition from Temuera Morrison, who reprises his role of Boba Fett from the “Star Wars” movie prequels. Waititi didn’t return to the show for Season 2, but two more voice-over performers do appear on the ballot: Richard Ayoade as Zero and John Leguizamo as Gor Koresh.

Thanks to stand-out guest stars like Hamill, Bill Burr (as Migs Mayfeld), Rosario Dawson (as Ahsoka Tano) and Katee Sackhoff (as Bo-Katan Kryze), Season 2 was even more buzzy and must-see than before. But did Emmy voters enjoy it as much as the masses?

Here’s a closer look at all 22 “The Mandalorian” cast members on the 2021 Emmy ballot:

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing (“The Siege”)

Michael Biehn as Captain Lang (“The Jedi”)

Bill Burr as Migs Mayfeld (“The Believer”)

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker (“The Rescue”)

Simon Kassianides as Axe Woves (“The Heiress”)

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth (“The Marshal”)

Horatio Sanz as Mythrol (“The Siege”)

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga (“The Siege”)

Titus Welliver as Imperial Captain (“The Heiress”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano (“The Jedi”)

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth (“The Jedi”)

Misty Rosas as Frog Lady (“The Passenger”)

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze (“The Rescue”)

Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto (“The Marshal”)

Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves (“The Rescue”)

Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand (“The Tragedy”)

BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Richard Ayoade as Zero (“The Passenger”)

John Leguizamo as Gor Koresh (“The Marshal”)

