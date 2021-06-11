Mark Isham (‘The Nevers’ composer) on inserting ‘glimpses of things that are fantastical’ into his classical score [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s such a wide spectrum of emotion that goes through the story,” explains composer Mark Isham of “The Nevers.” Indeed, the HBO drama crosses the boundaries of many genres to tell a science fiction laced epic within its Victorian era setting. The acclaimed composer wanted to hint at elements of sorrow, danger, and magic in his score, to reflect a show that carries a “general sense of mysteriousness.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Viewers don’t have to wait long before becoming immersed in Isham’s sonic landscape. The pilot episode begins with an extended wordless montage where the major characters of “The Nevers” are introduced. “It took me a little while just to get over the sheer terror of a challenge like that,” Isham admits. Luckily that fear gave way to a realization: “this is a composer’s dream,” he says. “I don’t have any competition, music is the only sonic element.”

SEE Laura Donnelly interview: ‘The Nevers’

The score here articulates the sense of wonderment lurking under the surface of an otherwise traditional period piece. Lush strings harmonize and pluck along as one would expect, but then as Isham describes it, “you get these glimpses of things that are fantastical.” An appropriate twist for a show that features various superpowers and the angelic-like creature called the Galanthi, who bestowed them. The score mimics the presence of unexplained phenomena in a traditional world. “Hiding around the edges are these strange sonic things that can come out and grab you,” explains the composer.

Isham is an Oscar nominee for “A River Runs Through It.” He won an Emmy in 1997 for the main title theme to “EZ Streets.” He has five additional Emmy nominations for “Chicago Hope” (twice), “Nothing Sacred,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” Isham is also a seven-time Grammy nominee, winning once for Best New Age Performance in 1991.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions