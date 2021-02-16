Mark Ruffalo could achieve an awards grand slam despite being the lone nominee for ‘I Know This Much is True’

It’s not too surprising that Mark Ruffalo won the Emmy for playing troubled twins in the HBO limited series “I Know This Much is True.” It was a bold acting showcase where he created distinct dual characters. So it’s not surprising that he’s now nominated for Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Awards for that performance as well. What is somewhat unusual is that he could sweep all of these awards as the lone nominee for his series.

Ruffalo was a front-runner throughout most of the Emmy season given his overall esteem as an actor and the difficulty of his role. But the television academy didn’t nominate “I Know This Much is True” anywhere else, not for Best Limited Series, not for writing or directing, or even in craft categories like editing, cinematography, or supporting visual effects. The last time someone had won Best Movie/Limited Actor on their program’s only bid was 1991 when John Gielgud won for the limited series “Summer’s Lease.”

And that’s true across the board. Ruffalo is the only nominee for “I Know This Much is True” at the Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Awards too. Normally that would suggest limited overall support for a project, but after Ruffalo’s victory at the Emmys, could he run the board for the rest of the awards season? He’s overdue for a Globe, having been nominated four times now without a win, and he’s our current odds-on favorite based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, though he faces a tough challenge from Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”).

Meanwhile, at the SAG Awards, he previously won for his TV movie role in “The Normal Heart” (2014) and also as a member of the “Spotlight” (2015) ensemble cast. And the fact that he’s the only “I Know This Much is True” nominee there is less significant because there are only two SAG categories for movies and limited series. He’s the front-runner in our odds there too.

The only award we’re not betting on him to win is Critics Choice, but he’s not out of it. So far the consensus of our users is that John Boyega (“Small Axe”) will prevail, but our users are almost evenly split between him, Ruffalo and Paul Mescal (“Normal People”). Can Ruffalo overtake those relative youngsters? He’s overdue at Critics Choice too with five nominations and no wins. It’s still very possible he’ll have a lot to celebrate there and at other events in the coming weeks, which is why it’s so strange that awards groups haven’t given him anyone to celebrate with.

