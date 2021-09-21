Martin Kove (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Did ‘Cobra Kai’ star really deserve such a low, low score for his paso doble? [WATCH]

As lighthearted a competition as “Dancing with the Stars” is, the effort that goes into routines is no joke. The physical demands can be challenging for older celebrities, to the point that no contestant over 40 has won the Mirror Ball Trophy since Alfonso Ribeiro in season 19. So it takes a fighting spirit for acting veteran Martin Kove to compete well into his 70s, making him by far the oldest competitor in season 30. Do you think the judges were too hard on him for his paso doble during the season premiere? Watch it above.

Known for his role as karate instructor John Kreese in “The Karate Kid” and now “Cobra Kai,” Kove has been paired with Britt Stewart, who became the show’s first ever Black female pro last year when she competed with Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir (they finished a respectable sixth). Kove opened his paso by paying homage to a speech from “Karate Kid,” and judge Carrie Ann Inaba loved his commitment to the character. Unfortunately, the rest of his dance showed limited range of motion.

The judges know how challenging the show is, so Len Goodman praised him for his “gallant effort,” but Derek Hough didn’t pull any punches when he told Kove that he looked “unprepared.” Bruno Tonioli added that he didn’t seem to know which steps were coming next. Ultimately, he scored a four from Inaba and threes from Goodman, Hough, and Tonioli for a total of 13 out of 40. That was eight points lower than the next lowest contestant on the leaderboard, basketball player Iman Shumpert with 21. Do you agree with those scores, or should the judges have pulled their punches just a little?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.