Every Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Emmy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded greatly since Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark first told the world he was Iron Man. Under Kevin Feige’s leadership and direction, the MCU has grown to include an ambitious 25 feature films, with several more slated to hit theaters through 2023. With multiple TV shows featuring our favorite superheroes also landing on Disney+ this year, including 23-time Emmy “WandaVision,” the MCU has increased in scope and size once more. It’s also given us the perfect opportunity to dig into how many actors who list Marvel projects on their resumes have also been honored with Emmy nominations. And it’s a lot.

If you were impressed by the number of Marvel actors who’d been nominated for an Oscar, you’ll be shocked to find out just how many have also been honored for their work on television. The number currently stands at more than 90. Yes, really. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who joined the MCU earlier this year as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and reprised the role in “Black Widow” (2021), is the most decorated Marvel star with 11 wins and 26 nominations to her name. She’s tied with Cloris Leachman (sadly never a Marvel star) for the most Emmys for a performer at eight.

Tyne Daly, who you may or may not remember played Anne Marie Hoag, the director of the U.S. Department of Damage Control, in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” is next in line, with six wins out of 16 nominations. Meanwhile, Don Cheadle, who plays Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, aka War Machine, has amassed 11 Emmy nominations throughout his career, including one for his two-minute guest appearance on “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” this year. Unfortunately, he’s still waiting for his first win.

As we approach the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 — where multiple Marvel stars, including Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Sterling K. Brown, Kathryn Hahn and Jon Favreau, are nominated — we’ve pulled together the entire list of actors who’ve appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also have at least one Emmy nomination to their name in any category. It’s a long list, like really long, but it also stands as a testament to the supreme talent on display in the MCU. So, without further adieu, click here or the gallery above to see all the MCU stars who’ve been nominated for — and in some cases won — an Emmy in their careers.

