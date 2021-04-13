Every Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Oscar

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded over the last decade-plus under Kevin Feige’s leadership, more and more actors have made their mark on the popular comic book-based franchise. What began in 2008 with a simple action film about Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark has grown to include 23 feature films (soon to be 24 when Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” finally his theaters and Disney+ on July 9) and a list of limited series on Disney+ that continues to grow with each passing day. It’s more than a little impressive, and we’ll likely never see anything like it ever again.

But what is more impressive than even the scope of the MCU and what it means for the film and TV industries is the sheer number of actors and actresses who’ve appeared in an MCU project who have also been nominated for an Academy Award. You might think you know the full list, but did you know that, at last count, there are more than 60? It’s true.

Cate Blanchett, who appeared as Hela, the goddess of death, in fellow Oscar winner Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) is the most decorated of all the Marvel stars, with seven nominations and two wins to her name. Jeremy Renner, who has portrayed Clint Barton in multiple Marvel films and will reprise the role in the upcoming Disney+ show “Hawkeye,” has been nominated for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor during his career. Meanwhile, Oscar winner Robert Redford’s final onscreen appearance actually came as a cameo in the wildly popular time heist “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

SEE Wakanda forever! ‘Black Panther’s’ Chadwick Boseman and Daniel Kaluuya could both win first Oscars this year

As we approach the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25 — where four MCU stars are nominated, Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) — we’ve pulled together the entire list of actors who’ve appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also have at least one Oscar nomination to their name in any category. It’s a long list, but what you won’t find on it are the actors and actresses who starred in one of Marvel’s non-Disney+ TV shows like “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” or any of the Netflix properties. Those shows, unlike the Disney+ shows Marvel is now producing, are not technically considered to be part of the ongoing narrative of the MCU. However, it should be noted there are a few actors who appeared in those shows and then later took on another role within the MCU, like two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who will star in the upcoming “Blade” movie but also appeared in the Marvel Netflix series “Luke Cage.”

So as you get ready to settle in for the Oscars, let’s take a look at the men and women who’ve appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also revisiting their Oscar-nominated (and in some cases, Oscar-winning) work in the gallery above.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Oscar odds for Best Actor Chadwick Boseman is still the favorite

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?