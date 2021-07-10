Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, ranked: How does ‘Black Widow’ compare to the rest of the MCU?

“Black Widow” opened July 9, 2021, after almost two years without a Marvel movie on the big screen. It had initially been slated for release in 2020, but movie theaters across the globe were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the film for a year. Now it’s out on both the big screen and to stream at home with Premier Access on Disney+. But where does it rank compared to the other 23 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far? Click above to see every film ranked in order of their Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Rotten Tomatoes is an aggregator for movie and TV criticism that classifies reviews as either fresh or rotten, so it doesn’t give you an idea of how much each critic liked a particular project. It only tells you whether they generally liked or generally disliked it. (For a more nuanced, sliding scale, there’s MetaCritic.) But it’s pretty impressive after two dozen movies that the franchise hasn’t gotten a single rotten score yet (below 60%). That’s especially noteworthy given many critics’ misgivings about how superheroes have taken over the entertainment industry.

“Black Widow” is no exception. It rates 81% fresh as of this writing, which places it near the middle — to be exact, it’s currently ranked 15th, tied with the first “Ant-Man” film from 2015. The very best Marvel movie according to critics is — no surprise — the Oscar-winning “Black Panther,” the only Marvel movie to earn an nomination for Best Picture to date with its sky-high rating of 96% freshness.

At the bottom of the list is 2013’s much less fondly remembered sequel “Thor: The Dark World” with its 66% score, but that still means two-thirds of critics had at least somewhat positive feelings about it at the time — a passing grade even if it doesn’t make the Marvel Dean’s List. What do you think of how critics have assessed “Black Widow” and all the other MCU films? Are they any you think they misjudged?