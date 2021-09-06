Marvel movies ranked: ‘Shang-Chi’ is the 25th film in the MCU, but how does it measure up to the other 24?

Over the last 13 years the Marvel Cinematic Universe has released a whopping 25 films, making it easily the most sprawling franchise in movie history. The latest is “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which is historic because it’s the first to feature an Asian superhero as its lead. But where does it rank according to critics? Click above for the complete countdown of MCU movies based on their freshness ratings at Rotten Tomatoes.

As of this writing “Shang-Chi” is sitting pretty among the top 10 Marvel movies of all-time. More specifically, its 92% score places it fourth in a four-way tie with “The Avengers” (2012), “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), and “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017). The only films rated higher by critics were “Black Panther” (2018) at 96%, “Iron Man” (2008) at 94%, and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) at 94%. “Shang-Chi’s” rating is based on 208 reviews thus far, of which 192 are positive and only 16 are negative. We’ll update its ranking if its percentage changes as more reviews come in.

“Shang-Chi” is the second MCU movie to open in 2021 following “Black Widow” back in July. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is scheduled to follow this coming December. So Marvel is ramping back up after 2020 was marred by movie theater closures during the COVID-19 pandemic (time will tell if the “Spider-Man” release date holds since December is potentially a couple of COVID variants away).

But this year’s Marvel output hasn’t been just on the big screen. They’ve also made a splash on TV with the Disney+ series “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “Loki.” Of those, “WandaVision” was especially successful, earning 23 Emmy nominations including Best Limited Series, and the show would rank high on our MCU list if it were a movie since it scored 91% freshness from critics. Do you agree with reviewers’ assessments of the two dozen movies we’ve gotten from Marvel so far?

