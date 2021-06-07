‘Master of None’: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe on season 3 shift in focus from Dev to Denise

Fans of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series “Master of None” were surprised when the third season of the Netflix series dropped on May 23. Co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director Aziz Ansari had completely flipped the switch on the series.

Premiering in 2015, “Master of None,” which was co-created by Alan Yang, revolved around New York actor Dev Shah, who was best known for his Go-Gurt commercial. The second season released in 2017 was set in New York and Italy. But in this third outing, “Moments of Love,” Dev is just a recurring character. Lena Waithe, who plays Dev’s good friend Denise, a lesbian author who smokes weed with abundance, and Naomi Ackie, who plays her wife Alicia, are the focus. (Waithe, the creator of Showtime’s “The Chi,” was the first black woman to win the Emmy with Ansari for outstanding writing for a comedy series in 2017 episode of the series, “Thanksgiving.”)

The style and tone have also changed. Set primarily in the couple’s rural New York home (the series was shot in England) “Moments in Love” unfolds more like an Ingmar Bergman drama with long takes, little music and brutally honest performances. So why did Ansari and Yang change the equation in the third season?

Ansari explained in a recent Deadline Zoom conversation that he and Yang had loosely been keeping a record of ideas for a third season. He recalled calling Yang while on the way to the airport during his last standup tour and telling him “What about this? We do six episodes. It’s just Lena and her wife in a house. We destroy everything associated with the show. No more New York. No more bars and restaurant. No more music. Nothing. We’ll shoot it a completely different way. And I’m not really even in it.” Yang loved the idea. “You got to reinvent yourself,” he said. “You got to move on. You got to move and grow. “

Waithe noted that she always gets excited with Ansari and Yang started talking to her “about where their heads are it.” Season one, she said, was a journey to figure out what the show was. And in the second season, she got to “do my own thing for one episode.” And with the third season, “it definitely felt like a little more pressure to sort step into, I would say, really Aziz’s shoes and sort of be at the center.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Ackie acknowledged it was “weird being a fan and then coming into it. For me, I was like, boy that’s neat to work with people whom I really admire and do something that I’ve never done before. And that whole experience being stretched to the point of being uncomfortable at points. But I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I feel like I really grew in doing this with everyone.”

Ansari and Yang’s cinematic influenced have changed since the series first began six years ago. “So, it would only make sense we would kind of pull from different inspirations now,” said Ansari. I mean I’m really into watch a lot of slow cinema, if you will. Directors like Ozu, Chantal Akerman and Bela Tarr. That stuff is not always mainstream friendly, but I though the idea of taking what power is in that style of cinema and putting it in ‘Master of None’ would be really exciting.”

Shooting important sequences like a fight between Denise and Alicia in one long shot “added to a feeling of it feeling more raw and real,” said Ansari. “I think you’re firing on all cylinders when your style matches your content,” said Yang. “You really want it to be intimate with this couple and you really feel like you’re in a relationship. I’ve already had people text me- “I felt like I was in the home with them.’”

Waithe admitted she had asked Ansari if she needed an acting coach because the episodes were so demanding. “I don’t want to mess this up,” she noted. “This is really intense. The writing is the fun part. I’m very courageous behind the laptop, but Aziz said ‘Look, some musicians are classically trained. Others learn how to play by ear. You’ve learned to play by ear.’ We knew Naomi was classically trained. I think Aziz wanted to really see what that looked like.” So, she decided to “really be in the scene. It’s probably some of my proudest work as an artist because it’s raw. You’re seeing me work through some stuff on screen.”

Ackie didn’t feel the two needed a lot of “prep” before their scenes. “We met each other,” she related. “We’re like ‘Okay, cool. We’re doing this.’ Whatever the situation is, we’ll just going to be that thing in the moment. I think the main goal for me was authenticity. And with authenticity, you can’t plan. So, whatever it is on the day, there it is.”

Adding to the emotional high and lows of the couple are the late Jessye Norman’s arias which bookend the episodes. Music supervisor Zach Cowie explained when Ansari pitched him on the new concept for the series, Norman was on his mind. “My now ex’s uncle turned me on to her basically years back. I bought records. She had just passed away, so she was just in my head. When I looked at some of these ideas, I was like ‘Oh wow, this is where it’s at.’”

He gave Ansari some of her music. “He got into it and then did his own deep dive,” said Cowie. “He started writing to her music. And we kind of touched on this thing of like we don’t want to use music everywhere. That’s what we did in Season Two. It would be boring to do it again.” So, they both thought “What would happen if we kind of use this artist as our narrator? That’s where the whole thing came from.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?