‘Master of None’ MVP Naomi Ackie: From BAFTAs to Emmys?

“Master of None” has been no stranger to the acting branch of the Emmy Awards. The first two seasons of the Netflix comedy earned two Best Comedy Actor nominations for Aziz Ansari and a guest actress bid for Angela Bassett, and these acting successes could continue thanks to the star turn from Naomi Ackie. A BAFTA-winning actress for “The End of the F***ing World,” Ackie joined “Master of None” for its third season, subtitled “Moments in Love,” which focuses on Lena Waithe’s Denise and her relationship with her wife Alicia, played by Ackie.

Ackie has skyrocketed in our combined odds over the last three weeks and currently sits in ninth place, one spot out of the eight-person Best Comedy Supporting Actress category. Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’) currently leads the field, which we expect will be dominated by performers from just a handful of series: Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”), Rosie Perez and Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Paula Pell (“Girls5eva”).

WATCH our exclusive video interview with Naomi Ackie (‘Master of None’)

Ackie’s prospects have no doubt been boosted by the reception to her simultaneously funny, charming and heartbreaking performance from audiences and critics alike. Eric Deggans (NPR) calls Ackie “a revelation.” Many focus on the season’s standout fourth episode, in which Alicia navigates the complexity of the medical and insurance establishments as she pursues IVF treatment. Jen Chaney (Vulture) says Ackie is “a terrific, sturdy anchor in this extraordinary episode of television,” and Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya (AV Club) writes, “Ackie is brilliant throughout, often commanding scenes completely alone.”

SEE ‘Master of None’: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe on Season 3 shift in focus from Dev to Denise

If nominated, Ackie would contend for the Emmy victory as a first-time nominee. The supporting actress category has historically favored veteran actresses — think Doris Roberts’ multiple victories for “Everybody Loves Raymond” and Allison Janney’s for “Mom” — but there are notable exceptions, including last year’s first-time nominee and ultimate winner Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”). It certainly won’t hurt that “Master of None” strategically debuted on May 23, just three weeks before the nominations round of voting kicks off. This edge in timing, coupled with the acclaim surrounding her performance, might just help Ackie make the top eight, especially over those whose shows aired last fall.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Supporting Actress Hannah Waddingham is in front

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?