‘MasterChef: Legends’: Who are you rooting for to win Season 11? [POLL]

“MasterChef: Legends” is one of the most competitive seasons in the reality TV show’s history, with only 15 people having received white aprons out of the dozens who auditioned. Host Gordon Ramsay returned for Season 11 alongside judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez plus a collection of special guest star “Legends.” Of the 14 talented home chefs who are still in the competition, which one are you rooting for to win? Vote in our poll below.

The task for Wednesday’s episode was for each of the contestants to create a monkfish dish in honor of world-renowned chef Masaharu Morimoto. Some of the aspiring cuisiners excelled at the challenge, while others faltered.

SEE Everything to know about ‘MasterChef’ Season 11, titled ‘Legends’

The judges singled out three chefs for their masterful work on their seafood dishes: Kelsey Murphy, Autumn Moretti and Suu Khin. After getting a taste of each of their plates, Kelsey was declared to be the winner because of her pan seared monkfish with cauliflower two ways and fish sauce caramel. Her prize? Dinner for two at Morimoto’s restaurant in Las Vegas.

At the other end of the spectrum, the judges decided the bottom three for the week were Annai Gonzalez, Alejandro Valdivia and Elyce Wooten. These contestants failed to cook the monkfish properly and delivered plates that wouldn’t be acceptable in a restaurant. Elyce, a 39-year-old salon owner from Chicago, ended up being eliminated because of her baja fish taco with spicy aioli and chips, a dish Gordon claimed “fell short.”

The following 14 chef-testants still remain in the running to win the season’s ultimate prize of $250,000 and the “MasterChef” title. Be sure to vote for your favorite in our poll below.

Abe Konick (22) from New York, New York — Student

Alejandro Valdivia (39) from Atlanta, Georgia — Professional animal trainer

Annai Gonzalez (25) from Dallas, Texas — Legal assistant

Anne Hicks (39) from Kalamazoo, Michigan — Small business owner

Autumn Moretti (27) from Boston, Massachusetts — Bartender

Joseph Manglicmot (32) from Houston, Texas — Environmental engineer

Kelsey Murphy (32) from Indianapolis, Indiana — Physical therapist

Lexy Rogers (23) from Zion, Illinois — Stay-at-home mom

Mary Jayne Buckingham (59) from Bastrop, Texas — Hospice nursing assistant

Matt Gagnon (36) Cromwell, Connecticut — Construction worker

Michael Newman (47) from Asbury Park, New Jersey — Lifestyle coach

Miles Gateff (31) from Frisco, Texas — YouTube gamer

Suu Khin (30) from Houston, Texas — Food blogger

Tay Westberry (29) fromOmaha, Nebraska — Radio host