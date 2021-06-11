‘MasterChef’ preview: Paula Deen joins Gordon Ramsay as third ‘Legend’ of Season 11

Get ready for a butter overload on “MasterChef,” as Paula Deen is joining the reality TV show as the third “Legend” of Season 11. Known for her fatty cuisines and yummy desserts, this Southern belle follows in the footsteps of Emeril Lagasse and Curtis Stone, the first two culinary geniuses to serve as mentors/judges during the audition round. Read on for your “MasterChef: Legends” preview of the Wednesday, June 16 episode.

Deen will work alongside host Gordon Ramsay and judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez as they try to determine which amateur home cooks are worthy of a coveted white apron. Already 10 such aprons have been handed out, which means there are only five remaining in the competition. The aspiring chef-testants will have only 45 minutes to prepare signature dishes in the hopes of impressing the judges. If they receive three “yes” votes, they’ll receive a white apron and advance to the next round of this Covid-safe season.

The publisher of 15 cookbooks, Deen currently resides in Georgia with her family where they operate two restaurants. She initially rose to fame thanks to the Food Network, where she had multiple series and specials through the decades. Deen first discovered her knack for cooking when she was in her 20s. At the time she dealt with depression and agoraphobia, so preparing dishes was something she could do from the comfort of her own home. Deen’s personal style of cooking is inspired by her grandmother, something she refers to as “real farmhouse cooking.”

In this season of “MasterChef,” only 15 out of the dozens of auditioners will receive an apron and officially enter the competition. Lagasse and Stone have already helped Ramsay hand out 10 aprons, which means there are still five remaining for the contestants to fight over in this third and final auditions episode.

The 10 home cooks who have already received white aprons during this “Legends” season are:

Suu Khin (30) from Houston, Texas — Food blogger

Alejandro Valdivia (39) from Atlanta, Georgia — Professional animal trainer

Elyce Wooten (39) from Chicago, Illinois — Salon owner

Autumn (27) from Boston, Massachusetts — Bartender

Matt (36) Cromwell, Connecticut — Construction worker

Miles (31) from Frisco, Texas — YouTube gamer

Annai Gonzalez (25) from Dallas, Texas — Legal assistant

Anne Hicks (39) from Kalamazoo, Michigan — Small business owner

Joseph Manglicmot (32) from Houston, Texas — Environmental engineer

Abe (22) from New York, New York — Student

In addition to “Legends” like Deen, this installment also features the return of last year’s Top 3, who are now serving as mentors: winner Dorian Hunter, runner-up Sarah Faherty and third place contender Nick DiGiovanni. The winner of Season 11 will take home the “MasterChef” title, a $250,000 grand prize, a complete Viking kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.