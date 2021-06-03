‘MasterChef’ season 11 episode 1 recap: Emeril Lagasse joins Gordon Ramsay as show’s first ‘Legend’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Bam! The 11th season premiere of “MasterChef” welcomed Emeril Lagasse, one of the most famous culinary artists in the world, as a special “Legend” to help mentor the all-new contestants. He joined up with host Gordon Ramsay and returning fan-fave judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. The last time “MasterChef” aired was Summer 2019, so it’s been two years since we’ve seen home cooks try their luck at impressing some of the most notable names in the food industry. The reason for the delay was the Covid-19 pandemic that shuttered most of the entertainment industry, however the show was finally able to film beginning in Fall 2020. How did Wednesday’s highly anticipated premiere play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "MasterChef" recap of Season 11, Episode 1, titled "Legends: Emeril Lagasse – Auditions Round 1," to find out what happened Wednesday, June 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘MasterChef!” In last season’s finale, Dorian Hunter became the 10th overall winner when she claimed victory over Sarah Faherty. Who from this current cycle has what it takes to follow in Dorian’s footsteps and win the “MasterChef” title, a $250,000 grand prize, a complete Viking kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO? Let’s find out!

8:08 p.m. — Thousands applied, but only America’s best aspiring cooks earned a trip to L.A. for a chance to compete in “MasterChef.” The excited contestants enter the kitchen and see giant photos of the legendary chefs on the wall. As Gordon, Joe and Aaron arrive applause ensues. Tonight’s task will be to impress the judges with a signature dish and prove they deserve a coveted white apron. But for the first time in “MasterChef” history, only 15 will earn that apron. Next, Emeril himself walks out and pumps up the aspiring chefs by asking them to bring passion to their food. Each of them have 45 minutes to prepare their dish. Let’s go!

8:17 p.m. — Up first is seared ahi tuna with cauliflower turmeric puree and wok seared vegetables from one contestant and bourbon glazed salmon with rice pilaf from another. The salmon “completely missed the mark” and the tuna tastes like “airport” food. Ouch! These contestants are rejected without so much as a mention of their names. Next up is Alejandro, a professional animal trainer from Atlanta who grew up in Cuba. He presents fresh herb crusted lamb chops with heirloom tomato carpaccio and parsnip puree. Alejandro gets emotional when describing the food shortage he suffered as a little boy in Cuba. He describes how in 1994 his mother won a Visa lottery to come to America and he’s humbled to cook for these legendary chefs. Joe calls the meat “perfect medium rare” and Gordon loves what Alejandro has done with the lamb, but the tomatoes were “sad.” All four judges give this cook a “yes” and Alejandro walks away with the first apron!

8:22 p.m. — The next competitors are a family affair. 50-year old Jen and her daughter, 22-year old Cailin each hope to earn an apron cooking separate signature dishes. The Castro Valley, California natives have watched every season together and are thrilled by this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Jen goes first with a grilled mahi mahi with black coconut rice and tropical salsa. Cailin presents a chocolate volcano cake with a raspberry sauce and fresh berries. Gordon says Jen’s fish is overcooked and under-seasoned. Cailin’s cake wasn’t cooked all the way through and this mother-daughter duo has been rejected.

8:30 p.m. — Next up is Matt, a construction worker from Cromwell, Connecticut. The 36-year old would love to make a career change and pursue his passion. He has made an egg yolk ravioli with homemade ricotta, basil oil, roasted cherry tomatoes and crispy fried leeks. Gordon compliments Matt’s technical flare but tells him the ricotta needs more seasoning. It’s a “no” from Gordon. Joe calls the pasta “perfection” but everything else was just okay. It was enough to earn a “yes” from Joe. Aaron also gives Matt a “yes,” and he gets his third and final “yes” from his idol, Emeril. Matt has earned an apron!

8:38 p.m. — Autumn is a 27-year old bartender from Boston who hopes to impress the judges with a miso banana cake with cream cheese frosting, miso caramel sauce and bruleed bananas. Joe calls it “extreme” in a good way and says it’s a “very good dessert.” Aaron loves the flavors and for Gordon the “hero” is the cake. Four “yes’s” later and Autumn has become the first woman with an apron.

8:50 p.m. — Two cooks are now in the kitchen at the same time. Elyce is a 39-year old salon owner from Chicago. Miles is a 31-year old YouTube gamer from Frisco, Texas. The gamer goes first serving up a very elegant chicken fried rice (“Miles-style”). Joe declares “this is not fried rice!” and Gordon calls it “weirdly good.” Joe says “no” to Miles but the other three judges say “yes,” which is all he needs for an apron. Furious, Joe tells the other judges to “give me a break,” haha. Next Elyce serves them red velvet mini cake with mascarpone cream cheese frosting and freeze dried raspberries. Emeril says he’s not sure if he wants another bite or to hug her. Aaron calls it “money.” Gordon says it reminds him of a “MasterChef” finale dessert. Elyce gets the most enthusiastic “yes” of the night!

8:59 p.m. — Another cook enters the kitchen with hopes of snagging one of the remaining aprons. Suu is a 30-year old food blogger from Houston and she cooks up Burmese noodle soup with shrimp and coconut curry. Originally from a third world country, Suu says she is inspired by her home country of Burma and every day people there are grateful to have a bowl of rice. Aaron compliments her “finesse” and “technique.” Emeril calls it “food of love.” Joe calls it “a profound immersion into Burmese cuisine.” Gordon says it’s the best dish of the night. Suu has her apron and the judges fight over who gets to eat the rest. That’s a wrap for this season premiere!