‘MasterChef’ season 11 episode 10 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Cook for Your Legend’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“MasterChef: Legends” entered the black apron stage of the competition this week, with the Top 9 chef-testants all being tasked with a special “Cook for Your Legend” challenge. Since Joseph Manglicmot won immunity last week, he was safe from this week’s elimination. The other remaining home cooks were: Abe Konick, Alejandro Valdivia, Anne Hicks, Autumn Moretti, Kelsey Murphy, Lexy Rogers, Michael Newman and Suu Khin. Of note, there was no special legend this week joining host Gordon Ramsay and judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez.

Below, read our minute-by-minute "MasterChef" recap of Season 11, Episode 10, titled "Cook for Your Legend," to find out what happened Wednesday, August 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:05 p.m. — The final nine home cooks return to the MasterChef kitchen in their new black aprons. Joseph has immunity so he will watch this elimination challenge from the balcony. Gordon informs everyone that there will be no winners tonight and they’re all in jeopardy of going home. When asked who her biggest competition is, Suu names herself and states that when she gets nervous she has a tendency to get frazzled. Michael says Joseph is the one to watch out for and Lexy admits she lacks confidence. Tonight’s challenge is for the home cooks to cook for their own personal legend. Who has inspired them the most in life? Who is their hero? That should inspire tonight’s dish.

8:10 p.m. — The home cooks have one hour to cook a dish for their own personal legend. If that dish isn’t up to standards they will be eliminated. Let’s go! Everyone sprints to the pantry to collect ingredients. Lexy is cooking for her husband and making some delicious Southern cuisine. Abe’s whole family is his inspiration and he’s making a dish that reminds him of returning home from a trip to London. Autumn is cooking a Korean dish in honor of her roommates. Alejandro might be kissing a little butt by naming Gordon as his top inspiration.

8:20 p.m. — Joe voices concern that some of the home cooks might get too nostalgic and revert back to some old habits, failing to make dishes at restaurant quality. Suu’s grandmother taught her how to cook and she’s making a daunting dessert in her honor. Michael is cooking a classic dish inspired by his grandmother. Anne is cooking for her family, but instead of fried chicken she’s making fried quail. Is she being a little too ambitious? Kelsey’s influences are her dad and her aunt, who both died within one month of each other. Gordon finds out that he’s Alejandro’s inspiration and reminds the home cook “less is more.” Lexy tells Joe and Aaron that this is the most confident she’s been in the kitchen so Joe gives her a jab, asking, “Is this going to be good enough, though?”

8:30 p.m. — Gordon asks Joseph who he thinks could be in trouble tonight. The immune home cook names Anne and Michael as being at risk, which pisses Anne off. Joe tells Suu that her dish is very simple so it better be perfect, remarking, “You have no net here.” Time expires and all the home cooks have plated their dishes. Time for judgment!

8:40 p.m. — Kelsey is up first with Kalamata Olive-Crusted Lamb Chop with celery root & chickpea purée, roasted carrots and Swiss chard inspired by her dad and aunt. Aaron calls it a classic dish with all the elements done correctly. Joe calls it “delicious.” The next dish is Anne’s Fried Quail with roasted root purée, pickled radishes, green beans and ranch dressing. Gordon says it’s overcoated in breading, but it tastes good. It doesn’t scream “legendary” and Aaron calls it “mummified quail.” Alejandro is next with Venison Loin with potato fondant, garlic eggplant purée and cabernet juniper berry demi-glace. Gordon jokes that Alejandro is a “kiss-ass” but the meat is cooked beautifully. Joe gives it a “wow” and says Alejandro has reinvented himself as a cook.

8:55 p.m. — Autumn presents Bulgogi Riebeye with sesame rice, sautéed broccoli and kimchi pickled daikon. Joe says it is “professionally executed” and Gordon thinks the flavors are “intense.” Next is Michael with Grandma Mary’s Chicken Provolone with sautéed spinach and prosciutto. Gordon says it has “rustic charm” but it’s salty. Aaron thinks it’s a “little rich” and hard to get past a couple bites. Suu presents Coconut & Vanilla Panna Cotta with passion fruit coulis and a fortune cookie. It looks stunning and Gordon is impressed Suu set a panna cotta in a coconut. The judges are blown away and Joe calls it “legendary.” Lexy is next with Fried Chicken Wings with sweet potatoes, corn bread and collard greens. The judges don’t seem to think it looks restaurant quality and Gordon suggests she add a sauce. Aaron thinks this is a step backwards for Lexy. Abe presents Shepherd’s Pie with fennel slaw. Joe says, “I don’t think this is how it’s supposed to look” and “it’s kind of a mess.” Gordon says Abe shouldn’t serve slaw with a mashed potato. Aaron says it’s not prepared well, but the flavors are great.

8:59 p.m. — The judges have a chat to decide who deserves to go home. From the critiques it sounds like Abe, Lexy and Anne are in danger. As expected, Gordon calls those three forward. The other home cooks are declared safe from elimination. The person with the most underwhelming dish is Lexy. I’m sad to see her go, she was one of my favorites, but you can’t cook chicken wings in a legendary competition. Lexy is disappointed to be eliminated but feels like she has come a long way. When asked who will become the next MasterChef, Lexy names Suu.