‘MasterChef’ season 11 episode 4 recap: ‘Legend’ Masaharu Morimoto joins Gordon Ramsay [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The “MasterChef: Legends” auditions ended last week, so on Wednesday night it was finally time for the real competition to begin. World-renowned chef Masaharu Morimoto joined host Gordon Ramsay and judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez for a highly competitive monkfish challenge. Preparing the seafood dish proved to be difficult for some of the 15 apron-wearers, as most of them had never dealt with the ingredient before. How did the monkfish drama play out, and which talented cuisiniers had their dreams crushed this week?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef” recap of Season 11, Episode 4, titled “Legends: Chef Morimoto – Monkfish Challenge,” to find out what happened Wednesday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “MasterChef” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘MasterChef!” In the third episode, the Queen of Southern Cuisine herself, Paula Deen, joined the judging panel. She helped the other judges give out the final five white aprons to the home cooks who impressed them the most. That brought the total to 15 aprons, signaling the end of the auditions phase. Now it’s time for the show to enter the next round, which is when things really get hot in the kitchen. Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — The Top 15 enter the kitchen excited to get this competition started. Gordon welcomes them and introduces Morimoto as tonight’s guest judge, which seems to excite Kelsey the most. The Indiana native says her first TV introduction to food was watching this legend on “Iron Chef.” Morimoto reveals that his mother inspired him to become a chef because she was a great cook. After moving to America 30 years ago, he learned more about different cultures and really developed his palate. As a special demonstration for these home cooks, Morimoto decides to show them how to properly filet a monkfish.

8:10 p.m. — Michael, the vegan from New Jersey, is particularly disgusted by this monkfish demonstration. That being said, he’s willing to do anything to take home the prize. Morimoto’s demonstration is quite a spectacle. He skins the fish with the “knife skills of a ninja” and as he continues to dissect it, Mary Jane looks a bit sick to her stomach. Meanwhile, Suu looks absolutely fascinated as she whispers, “gorgeous.” At the conclusion, Gordon says he expects each of the home cooks to serve up a “stunning” monkfish dish using the incredible filets created by Morimoto. The winner of tonight’s best dish will win a dinner for two at the Morimoto Las Vegas restaurant. The worst will be eliminated. They have one hour to cook. Time starts now!

8:20 p.m. — The home cooks get their first run at the pantry and seem thrilled by all the options. None of them have experience cooking monkfish, so this should be an interesting challenge. Autumn seems to be struggling the most because she hates seafood and has never cut open a fish in her life. Up at the head of the kitchen, Joe discusses monkfish with the other judges, noting that the fish has its own rules. It isn’t like red snapper, which you can do basically anything with. It shouldn’t be grilled and it needs acidity and fat to cook properly. Aaron adds that monkfish is more dense than most fish and he thinks a lot of these home cooks could undercook it for that reason. Gordon seems particularly concerned about Miles, who has way too many things going on with his dish.

8:25 p.m. — Tay gets a wakeup call after Gordon has an early bite of his monkfish and notes how watery it is. With Tay planning to serve up sandwiches, Gordon tells the aspiring chef, “I don’t want to eat a soggy diaper.” Now Tay is rethinking his entire dish. With 24 minutes to cook, Tay ditches his entire plan and decides to treat this dense fish like chicken and go with a jerk seasoning. The pressure is on! Time expires and all 15 home cooks have plated their monkfish. Time to find out how it tastes!

8:35 p.m. — The judges walk around to take a closer look at each dish. They immediately notice Annai failed to make homemade tortillas for her tacos and used store-bought ones instead. Josh cooked monkfish four ways, hoping to take the judges on a “journey,” but Kelsey seems to think her competitors have overthought this challenge and are throwing in way too many complicated flavors and techniques. Is the Midwestern right? Or just bland? After Joe tells Josh he needs to learn how to salt rice, I think Kelsey may be on to something. Meanwhile, it looks as though Miles was able to edit down his dish after Gordon’s earlier critique. It’s now being called “beautiful.” Next, the four judges head back to the front of the kitchen to discuss which home cooks have the best looking dishes.

8:45 p.m. — Three dishes will be highlighted as the best of the night. The first dish the judges would like to taste belongs to Kelsey, the 32-year old from Indianapolis. She cooked pan-seared monkfish with cauliflower two ways and fish sauce caramel. Morimoto calls it “great” and says the fish is cooked perfectly. The second dish they want to taste is Autumn’s teriyaki glazed monkfish with ginger rice, sautéed bok choy and pickled fried cauliflower. The judges call this 27-year old Boston bartender’s food “delicious” and a “professional, restaurant quality dish.” The last dish contending for the win belongs to Suu. The 30-year old food blogger from Houston has served up ginger & kumquat glazed monkfish with butternut squash puree and sautéed mushrooms & sugar snap peas. The judges are impressed by the texture of the mushrooms and the “clear” and “brilliant” flavors. Morimoto did think Suu’s dish was a tad too spicy. The winner of dinner for two at Morimoto’s Las Vegas restaurant is Kelsey. All three women head up to the safety balcony.

8:55 p.m. — Now it’s time to find out which home cooks failed to meet the judges’ high standards. Annai’s drunken monkfish tacos with citrus pickle coleslaw and chile rojo salsa was called “bland” and lacked flavors and seasoning. Aaron at least liked the 25-year old’s coleslaw and Joe enjoyed her salsa. Next up in the hot seat is Alejandro with his five spiced monkfish with creamed potatoes & leeks, mussels, broccolini, asparagus and cucumber garnish. The judges call the 39-year old’s dish too “complicated” and “the opposite of balanced.” At least the fish was beautifully cooked.

8:59 p.m. — The final dish the judges will be tasting belongs to Elyce. The 39-year old salon owner from Chicago admits she stayed in her comfort zone when she cooked up Baja fish tacos with spicy aioli and chips. Gordon calls parts of the presentation “careless” and Joe doesn’t think he can even qualify this dish as a taco. “That’s fried fish in a shell. It’s soggy. It’s a series of big mistakes.” Morimoto thinks the fish is undercooked, but her chips are great. So who will be eliminated? Annai, Alejandro or Elyce? After a brief conference, the judges return and eliminate Elyce. Gordon says, “The dish didn’t scream exciting, imaginative taco. Unfortunately it just fell short.” Now 14 home cooks remain.