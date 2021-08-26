‘MasterChef’ season 11 episodes 11 and 12 recap: Dominique Crenn and Niki Nakayama help send home 2 chefs [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

From now until the end of the season, “MasterChef” will be treating fans with back-to-back episodes on Wednesdays. This week, the Top 8 chef-testants competed in front of a pair of Michelin star-winning Legends: Dominique Crenn in the first hour and Niki Nakayama in the second hour. First the players teamed up and created identical dishes while being separated visually by an enormous wall. Then they were tasked with creating three Japanese plates — one grilled, one fried, one steamed. At the end of the night, two chefs were eliminated by host Gordon Ramsay and judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. The eight remaining home cooks were: Abe Konick, Alejandro Valdivia, Anne Hicks, Autumn Moretti, Joseph Manglicmot, Kelsey Murphy, Michael Newman and Suu Khin.

Below, read our minute-by-minute "MasterChef" recap of Season 11, Episodes 11 and 12, titled "Dominique Crenn – The Wall" and "Niki Nakayama – Kaiseki," to find out what happened Wednesday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘MasterChef’!” In the 10th episode, the final nine competed in a “Cook For Your Legend” challenge in which they had to create dish in honor of their personal legends. The bottom three chefs were Lexy Rogers, Abe and Anne, with Lexy being eliminated. “I’m proud of myself because I have lasted a really, really long time in this competition,” she stated during her exit interview. Which two chef-testants will be going home tonight?

8:05 p.m. — The Top 8 home cooks walk into the “MasterChef” kitchen and notice there have been some renovations. There are now four cooking stations on each side of a wall. Joe tells them they will be split up into teams of two for their next challenge and Gordon introduces Dominique Crenn as their legendary mentor. She is the only female chef in America with three Michelin stars. Dominique never went to culinary school, she just learned from her parents and their love of fine dining. This is inspiring to the home cooks. But back to this challenge! The cooks will be partnered up in teams of two and will have to use their communication skills to create identical dishes from each side of the wall.

8:10 p.m. — Here are the teams: Michael & Autumn, Anne & Joseph, Alejandro & Sue and Kelsey & Abe. They have one hour to cook alongside their partner and the winners will get dinner for two at Dominique’s restaurant, San Francisco. Their 60 minutes starts now! The teams rush to the pantry and Autumn immediately expresses concern about whether or not Michael will listen to her. Joseph lets Anne take control of their team because she gets “high strung” and he doesn’t really want to deal with her freaking out. Conceptualizing a dish with a partner in five minutes while grabbing everything from the pantry is no joke. From the line of judges, Joe says “simplicity wins today.” So far Alejandro & Suu seem the most relaxed within their partnership. The judges discuss each pair and I’m not sure if they realize it, but they basically say all the men should just listen to whatever the women tell them to do, lol.

8:25 p.m. — The judges begin to circle the cooking stations to get an idea of what everyone is serving up tonight. Anne is totally dominating Joseph and it’s kind of hilarious to watch. Joe tells Anne that even he feels controlled by her at this point, so he can only imagine how Joseph feels. Anne makes no apologies because she was on the bottom last week and she is determined to land on her feet. Dominique sounds impressed with Autumn & Michael’s menu selection, but Gordon is concerned about Michael’s ability to cook the pork properly since he’s vegan.

8:35 p.m. — Anne is still screaming at Joseph and they’re both sort of losing it. Joseph has basically resigned himself to Anne’s orders and he has no interest in cooking this dish. With 10 minutes left in the challenge each team begins plating their dishes. This is an important component because each plate should look identical. As Suu describes which plate to use to Alejandro, we can see him grab the wrong one. Time expires and the teams throw their hands in the air.

8:40 p.m. — The home cooks bring their covered dishes to the front of the room. It’s time for judgment! Autumn & Michael are up first with grilled pork with carrot purée, roasted cauliflower, carrot chips and Dijon mustard sauce. Gordon says they’re visually beautiful, but the actual plates are different and Michael’s pork chop is almost half the size of Autumn’s. He reveals he ring-molded his out to which Joe responds, “You cut cakes with ring molds!” Dominique is “so impressed” with Autumn’s and says Michael’s is “delicious.” Gordon says he would like Autumn’s pork chop with Michael’s purée. Overall it wasn’t a bad judgment.

8:45 p.m. — Next up are Alejandro & Suu. They had a miscommunication with the sauce, but once the dishes are revealed, the judges quickly notice the home cooks used different plates. Their pan seared snapper with wild mushrooms, asparagus and port & vinegar reduction has different sauce displays, as expected. Gordon says they both look good, but they’re not identical. Suu is missing sauce. Alejandro takes responsibility for poorly communicating the sauce for plating. As for the actual cooking, both prepared the fish beautifully. Dominique says Suu nailed the seasoning and the sauce wasn’t necessary. Aaron thinks the whole thing feels a little “safe” and lacks flavor. They seem to agree Suu executed her dish better than Alejandro.

8:50 p.m. — It’s time for Anne & Joseph to reveal their seaweed steamed halibut with sticky rice and miso broth. Visually, they look more alike than the previous two. At least they used the same plate! Gordon says it lacks vibrancy and color. Anne’s halibut is cooked nicely, but Joseph’s is overcooked. Aaron says Anne’s sauce is overdone. Joe thinks Joseph’s dish is a total “amateur show” and now Joseph is upset with himself for not speaking up earlier and telling Anne this was a terrible dish to make.

8:55 p.m. — Last up are Kelsey & Abe. They barely showed these two during the challenge, which makes me think they might have nailed it. Let’s see! When their crispy skinned salmon with parsnip purée, roasted radish and sautéed broccolini is revealed, they indeed look nearly identical. Gordon is impressed and says it looks like they were cooking side by side. The salmon is “utter perfection” but Kelsey’s is “a dream.” Dominique says Abe is just 22 and cooks better than many chefs she knows, but she’s blown away by Kelsey. This seems like the winning duo!

9:00 p.m. — The judges deliberate and name Kelsey & Abe the winners of tonight’s challenge. Alejandro & Suu are safe with the second best dishes of the night. Escaping elimination in third place are Autumn & Michael. That means either Anne or Joseph will be sent packing. The first home cook leaving tonight is Joseph.

9:05 p.m. — It’s a new day in the “MasterChef” kitchen and the Top 7 are ready for another challenge. The legend joining them this time is Japanese chef Niki Nakayama. Niki creates a 14-course dinner at her restaurant that uses small plates to create one amazing meal. The home cooks will do a simplified version of this for tonight’s challenge, creating three cohesive dishes to serve up as a meal. After a brief demonstration, Michael looks terrified because he’s never cooked Japanese food.

9:25 p.m. — The home cooks have 60 minutes to create a grilled dish, a steamed dish and a fried dish. Whoever cooks the best dishes will win a dinner for two at Chef Niki’s restaurant. Anne is nervous about this challenge because she hasn’t made Japanese food and she’s been at the bottom of the pack two challenges in a row. Autumn feels like she has the upper hand because she travels to Japan often. The judges begin to start circling the cooking stations and Anne looks completely frazzled as usual. She confuses turnips for parsnips and Joe is skeptical she is good enough to pull this dish off. Abe was planning to make a dessert and Gordon quickly corrects him and says they’re not looking for desserts. Abe will have to create something savory instead. Once again the judges seem impressed with the direction Kelsey is heading with her dishes. She’s one to watch!

9:35 p.m. — With time winding down Abe struggles to complete his dish and is forced to steam his prawns just to ensure he has a steamed component on the plate. Autumn is still feeling confident and Joe likes her strategy of “amping up the flavors” on everything. Kelsey refuses to admit she doesn’t know the difference between a turnip and a parsnip and swears she is just creating her own take on a classic dish. The judges seem skeptical and so am I. Michael is also struggling and he’s making some sort of steamed omelet? This could be interesting. Or a complete disaster. With two minutes remaining the home cooks plate three individual dishes and prepare for another elimination. Kelsey seems to finally acknowledge she made a mistake grabbing parsnips instead of turnips.

9:45 p.m. — The first to serve the judges is Autumn. She has made a grilled Yakitori chicken meatball, steamed spicy salmon onigiri and a fried creamy crab croquette. Niki thought the chicken could have been more tender, but she enjoyed the croquette. Gordon says it’s slightly too heavy but the flavors are bold. Joe loved everything. Next is Abe with steamed prawns, grilled tomato and fried chicken. Gordon loves the presentation and the judges thought the plates all made a cohesive meal. Gordon calls the flavors “majestic” but warns him about frying chicken breasts. Anne is next and she serves them grilled baby squid, steamed parsnips and friend prawn. Gordon says the meal lacks color and Joe calls her parsnips “cartoonish.” Gordon says it tastes better than it looks. Niki thinks the grilled squid marinade fell flat and the parsnips were under-seasoned.

9:55 p.m. — Michael presents a fried tofu, steamed sushi omelet and grilled cod. Gordon says the tofu is beautifully coated but the vegetables are slightly undercooked. The omelet was slightly grainy. Niki thinks the tofu retained crunchiness really well but the sushi omelet is overcooked. The cod is “delicious.” Joe says the preparation of each dish has problems. Alejandro is next with fried spot prawn, steamed kombu and grilled chicken. It’s visually beautiful, but Gordon is disappointed that he presented a broth. Aaron thinks Alejandro has some good flavors and Niki likes his textures. His broth could use more seasoning. Kelsey brings up her grilled scallops, steamed cod and fried chicken. Niki thinks it’s visually in line with Japanese cuisine. The flavors worked well and the aesthetic is clean. Joe thinks the chicken was over-battered. Last, Suu presents grilled shrimp, steamed mushroom gyoza and fried pork. Gordon is mortified that a “poop sac” has been left in one of Suu’s shrimp. Other than that, color is beautiful and the filling of her dumpling is nice. Unfortunately, you shouldn’t fry pork because it’s too dry. Gordon says Suu is a “little out of her league” tonight. Yikes!

9:59 p.m. — The judges deliberate and decide who is the winner of this challenge and who will be eliminated. The winner tonight is Kelsey! She’s shocked to win yet again and she has really dominated the night. Alejandro, Abe and Autumn are also safe and make their way up to the balcony. Suu, Michael and Anne are left in the hot seat. The judges are shocked to see Suu in the bottom for the first time. Anne overcomplicated her execution and nothing jumped off the plate. The person leaving in seventh place is Anne. Now only the Top 6 remain.