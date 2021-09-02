‘MasterChef’ season 11 episodes 13 and 14 recap: Top 6 home cooks fight for their lives, but 2 are eliminated

At the start of Wednesday’s two-part “MasterChef” episode, the Top 6 chef-testants learned they’d be split up by gender: Abe Konick, Alejandro Valdivia and Michael Newman on one team, and Autumn Moretti, Kelsey Murphy and Suu Khin on the other. By the end of the night, two more home cooks ended up being eliminated by host Gordon Ramsay and judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. So who became the Top 4 semi-finalists?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "MasterChef" recap of Season 11, Episodes 13 and 14, titled "Legends: Dinner" and "Legends: Ludo Lefebvre – Timed Out Mystery Box," to find out what happened Wednesday, September 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘MasterChef’!” In the 11th and 12th episodes, Legends Dominique Crenn and Niki Nakayama joined the judging panel to help send home two chefs. Joseph Manglicmot lost the challenge that separated teams of two by an enormous wall, and then Anne Hicks flamed out in the Japanese challenge that required the players to plate three dishes. Who will be headed home tonight?

8:05 p.m. — The Top 6 home cooks enter the “MasterChef” kitchen and learn they’ll split up based on gender. It’s a team challenge of men vs. women. The captain of the Red Team will be Autumn and the captain of the Blue Team is Alejandro. Each team will be cooking for a world class table that seats four world class chefs: Soul food superhero Tanya Holland, Taiwanese titan Jonathan Yao, Mexican food maestro Val Cantu and the patron saint of pastry Sherry Yard. What a lineup! Sherry has been here before and says she hopes to see progression in their skillset, their voice in their food and perfect execution. Val says “keeping it simple” is the key to success. The judges say this a lot.

8:15 p.m. — The teams will be cooking two courses for the judges tonight: an appetizer and an entrée. They have 45 minutes to cook and execute their stunning appetizers and another 45 minutes to cook entrées. The men quickly come up with a menu but can’t seem to agree on the best way to cook a squash. Mike is a vegan and wants to take the wheel, but Alejandro is sort of micromanaging things. The women’s team has a more difficult time coming up with a menu and finally Suu tells Autumn that she’s the captain and has to make a decision. As they get to the pantry the women still don’t really know what they’re cooking. Kelsey thinks Autumn needs to step up as a leader. They begin putting together their dishes and the women can’t really tell Gordon what they’re cooking. They mention two purees and then mistakenly say they’re cooking scallops instead of seabass. In the midst of all the chaos Kelsey slices her thumb with a knife and Autumn freaks out, saying, “I’m not good with blood.” Gordon tells the captain to “stop panicking.”

8:25 p.m. — Autumn runs away from Kelsey’s bloody finger and Suu chases her down to tell her everything is fine. Kelsey gets a finger wrap and a rubber glove. The judges notice that Kelsey is the calmest of the bunch even though she’s the one that just sliced through her own fingernail. Meanwhile, Alejandro isn’t even be talking to his team. Where is the leadership? Over on the women’s team, Autumn’s place in this competition seems to be on a downward spiral. Her leadership abilities don’t match her cooking. Both Autumn and Suu seem desperate for Kelsey to answer their questions. On the men’s team, Mike admits to Gordon that his teammates don’t trust him. Alejandro refuses to let the vegan make a vegetable puree. Gordon can’t believe it. He tells them to get composed and “stop f***ing around!” “Hell’s Kitchen” Gordon seems to be emerging.

8:35 p.m. — The women’s pea puree is a disaster and there’s no time to start over. They give it some acidity and hope for the best. The men’s team has basically spent 40 minutes on squash and Alejandro finally throws scallops on the pan, but it’s not even hot. This challenge is a mess! These home cooks are not used to cooking as a team. If it were up to me I would throw Alejandro out of the kitchen. He’s one of those people that is “confidently wrong” and won’t let go of his own ideas no matter how many better ones come along. Anyways, time is up and it’s time for the home cooks to serve the legends. The women present a crispy skinned seabass with mint & pea puree, corn sauce, corn salad and snap peas. The men serve pan seared scallops with caviar, squid ink tuile, squash puree and micro greens. Sherry says her plate from the men’s team isn’t finished and Joe mentions that his scallops are unevenly cooked. Tanya’s scallop is raw. The women’s team’s dish is prettier, but Sherry doesn’t understand what took them 45 minutes. The judges seem to agree that the women’s dish is “tastier” overall, but the men’s team took more risk and their dish feels more like an appetizer.

8:45 p.m. — The teams now have 45 minutes to cook their entrée’s. The men are cooking a filet with vegetables and Alejandro finally seems to trust Mike to cook some carrots. Over on the women’s team, Suu doesn’t think they have enough time to properly cook a duck breast, but Autumn takes control and says they’re cooking it her way. Apparently it’s Suu’s team to get completely frazzled and the men’s team looks cool as a cucumber. In the judges room they discuss how chefs must be very precise when serving the same dishes to the multiple people at a table. Everything must look consistent. Aaron tells the men they’re working “poorly” and screams for Alejandro to put some heat on his pan. Alejandro is a terrible leader, Abe is lost and Mike is focused on broccolini stems. The women’s team is behind and appears to be completely panicked.

8:55 p.m. — Kelsey convinces Autumn not to slice the duck breast because she thinks they will lose the delicious juices. Autumn worries about how that will appear on the plate, but listens anyways. Gordon heads over to the men’s team and feels their steaks. “They’re f***ing cold!” Gordon says he’d like to apologize to the legends for this mess. Yikes! Time expires and the dishes have been plated. The women serve crispy duck breast with curried parsnip puree, carrots, Romanesco and port wine sauce. The men serve filet mignon with peppercorn sauce, cauliflower puree, baby carrots and roasted broccolini. Visually both dishes look good, but Tanya thinks the women have a more appealing dish. The duck has a nice flavor but is a tad overcooked. The men’s steak was tasty, but the cauliflower puree “looks like face cream.”

9:00 p.m. — The judges have determined that the women won this challenge. The judges expected more from the men and there was no real leadership. The home cook eliminated tonight is Abe. Gordon tells the 22-year old he just needs to find his voice and gain confidence in his talent. Aaron offers Abe an opportunity to come visit his kitchen in New Orleans.

9:05 p.m. — The Top 5 home cooks enter the “MasterChef” kitchen for a mystery box challenge with a twist. Gordon introduces the “bad boy of fine dining,” Ludo Lefebvre, as the legendary judge. Ludo put French cuisine on the map in Los Angeles and was inspired by his mother and grandmother. Tonight’s mystery box challenge of French cuisine has all the home cooks shaking in their boots. They each lift their boxes to reveal clocks instead of ingredients. They will have 75 minutes to cook, but the twist is that there will be two rounds. When they are done cooking their first dish, they hit the timer. Then, whoever impresses the judges the most will be safe. The other home cooks will have the time remaining on their clocks to cook another dish. Whoever has the most underwhelming second dish will be sent home.

9:35 p.m. — Autumn is the first cook to finish with 41 minutes to spare. She is followed by Michael, Kelsey, Suu and Alejandro. Alejandro finished five minutes behind Autumn with 36 minutes remaining. Now it’s time for the judges to taste. Autumns is serving up moule frites with crispy shoestring potatoes, white wine sauce and fried baguette. Ludo says it looks very French and Gordon makes it clear that the mussels are “absolutely delicious.” Ludo says she chose the wrong plate because he wants more broth. Next Michael serves potato leak soup with white asparagus wrapped in prosciutto. It’s not plated well and the soup is “gloopy.” Ludo says it tastes like baby food. Kelsey serves classic French onion soup. It’s her favorite French dish and it’s a “delicious” and “bold move.” Ludo says he would put her soup on the menu in his restaurant. Suu serves cote de porc charcutiere with pearl onion tarte tatin and frisee salad. It looks stunning, but it’s a little undercooked. The good news is the tarte tatin is “world class” but the bad news is that the pork chop is too raw to eat. Last up Alejandro serves duck a l’orange with crispy endive and orange sauce supreme. It’s visually beautiful and has a perfect cook on the duck. Ludo says the sauce is just “okay.” Joe calls it a “perfect dish.”

9:45 p.m. — The judges think it over and decide Alejandro has won this challenge. He will become the first semifinalist and watch round two from the balcony. Autumn begins her dish first because she has the most time. She’s making crème brulée and Ludo says, “I’m scared for you.” This dish typically takes up to three hours and she has 40 minutes. Five minutes go by and now all the home cooks are whipping up their dishes. Mike has concerns that his chicken won’t have enough time to cook. The judges seem most excited to taste Kelsey’s dish and Gordon comments that she already looks like she’s cooking at Ludo’s restaurant.

9:55 p.m. — Time expires and it’s time to judge round two of this challenge. Kelsey says, “I’m going home,” after struggling to get her sauce right. Autumn is up first serving lavender crème brulée with strawberry compote and strawberry sauce. The judges can’t believe she pulled it off in 40 minutes. Ludo calls it “perfect.” Michael brings forward chicken fricassee with white wine Dijon sauce, potato puree and roasted carrots. The plate looks a little sloppy and the chicken is completely raw. The judges cringe when they taste what portions they can because it’s so salty. Suu serves salmon en papillote with beurre blanc, sauce vierge and sautéed asparagus. The judges are “speechless” and call it a courageous dish. Last, Kelsey nervously serves her sole meuniere with rice pilaf. It looks flat and the butter isn’t properly browned. Gordon calls it Kelsey’s worst dish.

9:59 p.m. — The judges deliberate and decide who made the best dish and who will be eliminated. Suu is the best from this challenge and becomes the second semifinalist. Joining her and Alejandro are Autumn and Kelsey. Michael is the second home cook eliminated in this double episode. He calls it “a ride of a lifetime” as he walks out the door. Next week the final four will fight for a spot in the season finale.