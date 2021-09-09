‘MasterChef’ season 11 episodes 15 and 16 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘3 Chef Showdown’?

At the top of Wednesday’s two-part “MasterChef” episode, the Top 4 chef-testants (Kelsey Murphy, Alejandro Valdivia, Suu Khin and Autumn Moretti) entered a “culinary triathlon” and cooked alongside some of the biggest legends in the food industry. By the end of the night, one home cook ended up being eliminated by host Gordon Ramsay and judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. So which three survived this week’s semi-finals and who was cut?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef” recap of Season 11, Episodes 15 and 16, titled “Semi Final – 3 Chef Showdown,” to find out what happened Wednesday, September 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘MasterChef’!” In the 13th and 14th episodes, Abe Konick turned in his jacket after losing the battle of the sexes challenge, and Michael Newman was ousted after flaming out in the timed out mystery box challenge. That left just four chef-testants still in the competition: Alejandro, Autumn, Kelsey and Suu. Who will be sent home tonight, just one week before the finale?

8:05 p.m. — The Final 4 enter the “MasterChef” kitchen to compete for a spot in the finale. Tonight’s challenge is a “culinary triathlon” and the home cooks will be introduced to three legendary guest judges. Upon each meeting, the contestants will have to cook one of the legend’s signature dishes alongside them, at their speed. This will require attention to detail. Each round, the person who most closely matches the legend’s dish will advance to the finale.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight’s first legendary guest is one of Southern California’s brightest culinary stars, Nyesha Arrington. Nyesha says being detail-oriented and focused drives her to success. She advises the contestants to cook from their hearts and souls before stepping up to her own cooking station to lead a demo of pan seared rib eye with green peppercorn sauce, fines herbes salad and pomme puree. This dish is full of technique and the home cooks will have just 10 seconds to plate their food once Nyesha finishes. Off they go!

8:15 p.m. — Suu is instantly nervous because she has the least experience cooking steak. Nyesha is a great leader, but this is a fast challenge! The most difficult part, oddly enough, seems to be chopping up the potatoes. Experienced chefs are just so much better with their knives. Suu hits an early snag when her milk begins boiling and the judges realize Suu has put her potatoes in the milk instead of the water. Yikes! Suu can’t afford to start over so she’ll just have to cook the potatoes in milk.

8:25 p.m. — Suu continues to ask questions throughout Nyesha’s demonstration and the judges basically just tell her she needs to listen better. This is not Suu’s challenge! Some of the home cooks have not cooked their potatoes all the way through because they didn’t dice them small enough. Autumn, Alejandro and Suu are all flustered at this point.

8:35 p.m. — Nyesha has beautifully whipped potatoes and Alejandro’s look like soup. He added too much milk and created a mess. Nyesha is now beginning to plate her dish and the home cooks are feeling the heat. Kelsey is frustrated that her potatoes have butter oozing out of them. Alejandro is disappointed in the consistency of his potatoes. Which one of the four semifinalists came closest to matching Nyesha? Kelsey is up first and Gordon mentions her “broken” butter. Nyesha loves the caramelization on her steak. Alejandro is up next. His greens are wilted and his potatoes look like sauce. In addition, his steak is rare, not medium rare. Nyesha thinks his potatoes are under-seasoned and his steak wasn’t seared.

8:45 p.m. — Suu is the next home cook to bring forward her steak. The sear of her steak is beautiful and her greens are vibrant. Gordon appreciates that Suu didn’t panic when she threw her potatoes in milk instead of water, but her steak is a little bloody. Nyesha says the sauce is lacking seasoning and Aaron says the potatoes are a little greasy. Autumn is last to be judged. Nyesha says the dish is the most beautiful of the night, but the steak is rare. Joe says the sauce is perfect and Nyesha enjoys the seasoning of the potatoes, but they’re slightly undercooked.

8:50 p.m. — The judges deliberate and decide who will become the first finalist of “MasterChef Legends.” Kelsey has earned her spot and heads up to the balcony. There will be two more rounds for the others to prove themselves.

9:00 p.m. — The next legend the home cooks will be cooking alongside is Italian cuisine expert Suzette Gresham. Suzette will lead them in the execution of squid ink risotto with fried calamari. It may look simple but the challenge is replicating the flavors. Alejandro is immediately out of his element as he pours stock into his risotto pan. Next he practically forgets his rice, which is the main ingredient in risotto. “What is he doing?” questions Gordon.

9:10 p.m. — Autumn feels a lot of pressure in this challenge because she’s the only Italian. She doesn’t want to lose to a Burmese and a Cuban. Suu thinks this challenge is the hardest one so far because she’s not familiar with the dish at all. Suzette is a total task master and her intensity is so much fun to watch. Everyone has drained their squid except for Alejandro, who still looks lost. Next he starts draining it over Suu’s bowl! He’s so disoriented that he might take Suu down with him at this point.

9:25 p.m. — As Suzette begins plating, Autumn tastes her own risotto and thinks it’s undercooked. She’s going to have to hold off for another minute. Time expires and the home cooks have all plated their dishes. Alejandro presents his dish first. The colors “pop” despite his fumbling execution. Suzette says the risotto isn’t fully cooked and the calamari is under-seasoned. Next up is Suu and she forgot to plate tomatoes. Suzette isn’t impressed with her plating style. Gordon thinks the rice is cooked beautifully, but the calamari falls flat. Last up is Autumn. Gordon says her rice is delicious and the balance of the squid ink is “spot on.” Suzette likes seeing Autumn put her own stamp on this dish.

9:30 p.m. — The clear winner of round two is Autumn. She will join Kelsey on the balcony and wait to see who the third finalist is.

9:35 p.m. — Alejandro and Suu will now compete for the third spot in the finale. The legendary chef ready to test them is…Gordon Ramsay himself! He will lead them through his signature dish of pan roasted turbot with ricotta gnocchi, sautéed spinach & mushrooms and sautéed shrimp.

9:45 p.m. — Gordon begins his demonstration and the home cooks are nervous to learn they will have to filet their own turbot. It’s an intimidating task and Gordon isn’t wasting any time. The next step is handmade gnocchi, but Alejandro is still focused on his fish. The dish begins to take form and Gordon has six hot pans going at once! Suu has a million questions and Gordon gets a little annoyed when she talks over him. Despite Gordon moving at lightning speed, he still has time to call Alejandro a “donut” for asking where the lemon goes.

9:55 p.m. — Alejandro and Suu have plated their final dishes of the night and it’s time for one of them to become the third finalist. Alejandro presents his dish first and Gordon says the color is beautiful. There are three shrimp instead of one, but not a big deal. The seasoning is on point, but the fish is slightly overcooked and the mushrooms are undercooked. Next up is Suu. Gordon likes the colors on her plate, but he could use more sauce. The fish is cooked beautifully and the gnocchi tastes amazing. Her watery spinach made the plate a bit soggy.

9:59 p.m. — The judges deliberate and the home cook joining Kelsey and Autumn in the finale is Suu. Tonight wasn’t quite Alejandro’s night, but Gordon says one day he’ll get there. The Cuban cook from Atlanta heads home with tears of joy in his eyes. For the very first time, three women will compete in the “MasterChef” finale.