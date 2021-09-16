‘MasterChef’ Season 11 finale recap: Was the winner Autumn Moretti, Suu Khin or Kelsey Murphy? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

At the beginning of Wednesday’s two-hour “MasterChef” finale, the Top 3 chef-testants (Autumn Moretti, Suu Khin and Kelsey Murphy) received uplifting phone calls from their loved ones. Later, the women cooked their final dishes in front of special “Legends” Curtis Stone and Michael Cimarusti. By the end of the evening, one home cook ended up being crowned the 11th winner by host Gordon Ramsay and judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. So how did it all go down on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef” recap of the Season 11 finale to find out what happened Wednesday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘MasterChef’!” In the 15th and 16th episodes, Alejandro Valdivia was eliminated in fourth place after failing to follow along fast enough with cooking demonstrations led by “Legends” Nyesha Arrington, Suzette Gresham and Gordon himself. That left just Autumn, Suu and Kelsey still in the competition. Who will win tonight?

8:09 p.m. — Tonight’s finale kicks off with the top three home chefs receiving some encouraging phone calls from home. Next they enter the “MasterChef” kitchen where the remainder of the Top 10 contestants are seated to cheer them on (except Lexy Rogers who must not have been able to attend). Joe points out that “MasterChef” history is being made with three women in the finale for the first time. Heading into this finale Autumn is the only home cook who has not been at the bottom of any challenge. Does that give her a leg up in this competition?

8:15 p.m. — Tonight’s task is to create and serve an incredible three-course menu worthy of a $250,000 grand prize and the “MasterChef” trophy. Just for making it this far, all three will receive a new Viking range and a culinary set from OXO. Before getting started each home cook receives one more inspiring video message from home. And it wouldn’t be “MasterChef Legends” without another visit from a culinary all-star. Gordon welcomes back Curtis Stone to help judge this finale.

8:26 p.m. — For Autumn’s final menu she plans to go “very Japanese” with an Italian twist. Suu says her menu will be like eating at her home, but “MasterChef”-worthy Burmese dishes. Kelsey is focusing on a “modern, fine-dining” menu focused on technique. Their 60 minutes starts now! Then, just three minutes after they begin cooking, Gordon halts the competition for one more legendary twist. The judges tell the finalists that they must create 10 canapes, or one-bite appetizers they can serve to the judges and the six finalists in the audience. It has to have the same theme as their overall meal. It’s the fist four-course “MasterChef” finale.

8:35 p.m. — The women complete their canapes and hope it sets the tone for the rest of their menus. Kelsey’s beef tartare with toasted brioche crostini and fried caper is “beautiful.” Suu cooked beef & potato curry puff with tamarind sauce and Autumn made uni toast with soft scrambled eggs, caviar, uni and chive. Curtis says it all looks incredible, but it’s time to take a bite! Kelsey’s is slightly too salty for Gordon and Curtis thinks the brioche should be more crisp. Suu had great fragrance but her sauce is “super heavy.” Curtis thinks her flavors are wonderful and Aaron calls it “memorable.” Autumn has the most “royal” dish, but it’s a little rich. Joe says she “nailed it.” The former contestants seem split on who cooked their favorite canape.

8:45 p.m. — The contestants get back on track with their appetizers. Their 60 minutes for this course begins again and Aaron promises they won’t be interrupted. As we watch them cook, it sounds like Kelsey might have come in third place in the canape round based on comments from the sidelines. She will really need to step it up this round. While talking with Joe, Kelsey says her cooking style isn’t based on a specific type of cuisine like Autumn and Suu. Hers is based on using various techniques. Time winds down and the ladies plate their appetizers and throw their hands up in the air! It’s time for another round of judgment.

8:55 p.m. — Autumn’s appetizer is a pork & spot prawn dumpling with prawn dashi, salmon roe and fried prawn head. Gordon says it looks “straight out of a restaurant” and has flawless technical flair. Aaron says her broth seasoning is too salty but Joe calls the prawn head is “perfection.” Next Suu serves up a Burmese chickpea tofu salad with baby octopus, tamarind-fish sauce caramel, red cabbage slaw and crispy lotus chips. The judges are instantly struck by the beauty of this dish. Gordon says the tofu is elevated, but the octopus tastes “candied.” Gordon mentions she left the beak in the octopus, but overall it tastes great. Joe says the octopus was a “huge mistake” but everything else is delicious. Last, Kelsey presents lobster & crab ravioli with blood orange & saffron nage, basil oil and caviar. Curtis loves the way it looks and Gordon says it “screams confidence” and it’s “absolutely delicious.” It’s the simplest looking dish, but the most elegant. Curtis says the dish doesn’t need the caviar, but it’s perfectly executed.

9:05 p.m. — The finalists take a moment in the lounge to breathe before they begin their next course. The judges discuss the appetizers and it sounds like Kelsey came out on top this round, possibly followed by Autumn and then Suu. Curtis says the bar has been raised to where he’s never seen it before on “MasterChef.” It’s time to begin the second course of this finale and stopping by to help decide the winner of this competition is seafood master Michael Cimarusti. He earned two Michelin stars at L.A.’s renowned restaurant, Providence. The finalists have 60 minutes to cook their entrée’s and the clock starts now!

9:15 p.m. — As Autumn checks on her cod she realizes her broiler has stopped working. She’s freaking out a little, but remains calm for the most part. Kelsey allows Autumn to use her oven so she throws it in and hopes for the best. The crew comes over an intercom to let Autumn know there was a “power issue” and her oven should be functioning properly now. Time expires and the women have all plated their entrée’s.

9:25 p.m. — Kelsey is up first in this round and she serves the judges crispy skinned duck breast with honeynut puree, cherry bigarade sauce, endives and pearl onions. Visually it’s “absolutely stunning” and the puree is “beautiful.” Kelsey’s duck is cooked beautifully but the puree is so under-seasoned that Gordon could scream. Joe likes all the elements except the puree. Next up is Suu with her banana leaf wrapped seabass with coconut rice, banana ketchup, shishito peppers and herb salad. It’s Burmese cuisine from the heart and “the smell coming off the plate is amazing.” Gordon points out how moist the fish is and says it’s “delicious.” He tells her to put her banana ketchup in a bottle and sell it. Aaron thinks the rice needs something else to make it more interesting. Michael says the fish might be slightly overcooked but he loves the salad. Last up is Autumn and she serves the judges broiled miso cod with uni risotto, burdock root chips, fried maitake mushrooms and grilled scallion. It looks “stunning” but the rice may be undercooked. Autumn nailed the cod, but her risotto is two minutes away from perfection. Aaron says the elements are all there but it needs to be integrated differently.

9:35 p.m. — It’s time for the dessert course, which could make or break the finalists’ entire menu. They have 60 minutes and the clock starts now! This competition seems incredibly close and whoever has the best dessert may win this whole thing. Suu has a lot of components in her dessert and she seems a little worried that so many things could go wrong. On the other side of the coin, Autumn’s dish seems more simple so if there is even a slight mistake it will be obvious. Kelsey may be in a bit of trouble because she has lavender in her dish, which is not a flavor Michael or Joe seem to enjoy.

9:50 p.m. — Time expires for this final round and now it’s all in the judges’ hands. The finalists are all emotional to have cooked their last meal in the “MasterChef” kitchen. Suu kicks things off with rose flan cake with saffron & cardamom ice cream, pistachio tuile and pistachio dust. There is also a surprise when Suu has Gordon dip a rose in liquid nitrogen in front of him. As he pulls it out, Suu smashes it with her hands and beautiful rose petals fall across the plate. Gordon calls the ice cream “top notch” but the dish deserves more flan. Michael says the rose wasn’t just for show, it really adds flavor. Joe thinks the flan is basically a topping for the cake and Suu should evolve that idea a bit. Next Autumn serves Japanese “jiggly” yuzu cheesecake with strawberry coulis and yuzu curd. Visually “it pops” and Michael likes the simplicity. Gordon loves it and Michael calls it “wicked good.” Aaron says the most memorable part is the curd and he’s not sure if that’s a good thing. Joe wishes there was more flavor in the cake itself. Kelsey is last with a blueberry & lavender panna cotta with lemon curd, lemon sable’ and cookie crumble. It’s a visually “stunning piece of art” and the panna cotta is the hero. The sable’ is a little to crisp. Aaron thinks it’s well constructed and it’s firing on all cylinders. Michael says it’s a lot to pull off in an hour and congratulates her. Joe says Kelsey’s dish is one he would aspire to have served in his restaurant.

9:55 p.m. — The judges take time to deliberate the entire meal from each finalist. Autumn’s canape had great flavor, over-seasoned her appetizer and under-cooked her risotto. The jiggly cheesecake was near perfection. Kelsey didn’t have the most appetizing canape, her appetizer had the best flavor, her duck was cooked beautifully and her dessert was a “100% satisfaction.” Suu’s canape was the wrong choice, her octopus spoiled the appetizer, the entrée was cooked beautifully and the dessert had courage. The judges respect Suu for staying true to Burmese culture. The judges agree Autumn had the best canape, Kelsey had the best appetizer and Suu had the best entrée. The judges also think Suu cooked better than she has in the entire competition.

9:59 p.m. — Gordon, Aaron and Joe have made a decision. They say picking a winner is the most difficult decision they’ve ever had to make. America’s next MasterChef and winner of the $250,000 grand prize and “MasterChef” trophy is Kelsey! “I fought for it and I did it,” she says. “It is a literal dream come true.”