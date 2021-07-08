Matt Gagnon (‘MasterChef’) eliminated after overcooking filet mignon: ‘I have a lot to learn’

The sixth episode of “MasterChef: Legends” turned out to be the end of the road for Matt Gagnon, and it was all thanks to his overcooked filet mignon. This 36-year-old construction worker from Cromwell, Connecticut was randomly assigned the popular cut of meat in his mystery box. He prepared his filet mignon with porcini vermouth pan sauce, Brussels sprouts and garlic mashed potatoes. Unfortunately, it was too seared on the outside and Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, Joe Bastianich and special guest judge Michael Mina sent him packing.

“When you get presented one of the most delicious cuts anywhere on the planet, then you need to do it justice,” Gordon said after announcing the panel’s decision. “You certainly can’t overcook it and that unfortunately, is why you cooked for the last time.”

Matt was in the bottom three alongside Anne Hicks, because of her braised beef cheek with creamy polenta and roasted root vegetables, and Lexy Rogers, thanks to her New York strip steak with roasted potatoes, sautéed mushrooms & onions and cabernet jam. Both ladies returned to the kitchen and will live to fight another day.

“This whole journey has been kind of crazy,” Matt declared after being eliminated. “I was definitely hoping that there would be a small chance that I would stay. But I just didn’t execute what I had in front of me today. I knew it wasn’t up to their standards. I have a lot to learn. But I think my kids are gonna be incredibly proud of me for making it this far. I’m gonna keep cooking and keep trying to hone my skills and move forward.”

On the other end of the spectrum, the top three dishes of the week were Abe Konick‘s deep fried sweetbread with butternut squash puree and coleslaw, Joseph Manglicmot‘s shiso-wrapped flank steak with pickled radishes, noodles and salt, pepper & lime sauce, and Kelsey Murphy‘s seared skirt steak with salsa roja, elote corn and avocado crema. The judges picked Abe as the winner, which means he gets to enjoy dinner for two at Michael Mina’s flagship restaurant in San Francisco.

At the start of the July 7 episode, Gordon announced that Mary Jayne Buckingham had left the competition because of an unexpected sickness. “Unfortunately Mary Jane has fallen ill and she’s no longer able to compete,” the “MasterChef” host explained. “The good news is, she’s gonna be okay. She sends her best to all of you.”