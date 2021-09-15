‘Dancing with the Stars’: Will Bachelor Nation rally around Matt James like they did for Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe?

The “Bachelor” franchise is responsible for the last two Mirror Ball Trophy winners on “Dancing with the Stars”: Hannah Brown (season 28) and Kaitlyn Bristowe (season 29), both of whom had starred on “The Bachelorette.” This season, “Bachelor” star Matt James will step into the ballroom for his shot at the championship. Will Bachelor Nation go three-for-three? James will have to break the curse against “Bachelor” men.

James made history as the first Black “Bachelor” in the dating show’s history, but he’s far from the first “Bachelor” to compete on “DWTS.” However, they’ve never performed very well, always finishing somewhere in the middle of the pack. Jake Pavelka starred in season 14 of “The Bachelor,” and then he competed in season 10 of “DWTS,” but he ended up in seventh place. Chris Soules was the 19th “Bachelor” before joining “DWTS” for season 20, where he finished fifth. Nick Viall was the 21st “Bachelor” and then a contestant for “DWTS” season 24, where he placed sixth. And “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile dancing in season 27 of “DWTS,” ending his run tied for fifth.

But Amabile’s run should actually give James some hope. Amabile was notoriously one of the most dance-challenged contestants that season; though he finished fifth, he actually ranked 11th based on his average judges’ scores. That means it was fans voting at home who carried him from week to week. Considering that Brown and Bristowe won the next two seasons in a row, it looks like James will be able to rely on the “Bachelor” fan base to turn out for him no matter how well he dances. And if he has the moves to win the approval of the judges too, the sky’s the limit.

