Maurice Benard (‘General Hospital’) would join an exclusive club if he wins Best Actor at 2021 Daytime Emmys

Maurice Benard earned his eighth Best Actor nomination at the Daytime Emmys this year for his role as Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital.” That ties him with Eric Braeden (“The Young and the Restless”) and Larry Bryggman (“As the World Turns”) as the third most nominated actor in the history of the category. Now he’s the front-runner to win according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. If we’re right he would join another exclusive club as one of the few soap stars who have won the category three or more times.

To date only four actors have claimed that many Best Actor trophies. Benard’s former “GH” co-star Anthony Geary is far and away the record holder with eight victories, more than any soap actor or actress has won in any categories. He’s followed by the late David Canary, who prevailed five times for “All My Children.” Then two “Y&R” stars are tied with three victories apiece: Peter Bergman (who holds the record for the most nominations with a whopping 22) and Christian LeBlanc (who achieved his triple play across just seven nominations).

Benard earned his first Best Actor nomination in 1996, but he’s been hit-and-miss with voters ever since. He wasn’t nominated again in the category until 2003, but that was the year he won for the first time. The academy would make him wait before giving him another trophy, though. He was nominated again in 2004 and 2006, had a drought of five years before returning in 2011 and 2012, and then there was another seven-year gap before he was finally nominated and won again in 2019. He was snubbed in 2020, but now he’s back in the driver’s seat for 2021. Do you agree with our odds that he’ll win again, or will voters make him wait another 16 years between victories?

