Maya Rudolph (‘Big Mouth’) wins 2nd consecutive Character Voice-Over Performance Emmy

Maya Rudolph claimed this year’s Emmy Award for Best Character Voice-Over Performance for playing Connie the Hormone Monstress on Netflix’s animated series, “Big Mouth.” (See the winners list.) She was in second place in our predictions center with 11/2 odds of pulling off a win. It’s Rudolph’s third career win after winning this category last year along with the Comedy Guest Actress for “Saturday Night Live.”

Her winning episode, “A Very Special 9/11 Episode,” sees Connie acting as a hormone monstress to both Nick and Jessi when Nick ditches a school field trip to hang with Jessi and her new boyfriend. Connie’s pushed to the breaking point as Nick and Jessi get into a huge fight and the episode concludes with Connie stepping down as Nick’s hormone monstress.

The favorite in the category had been Julie Andrews for “Bridgerton,” who had 5/1 odds of winning. She was nominated for the show’s pilot episode, “Diamond of the First Water,” where she voices the mysterious character of Lady Whistledown. In addition to introducing the show’s setting of Grosvernor’s Square in 1813, Lady Whistledown also authors a gossip publication that consumes its characters.

Political powerhouse Stacey Abrams was ranked third with 13/2 odds of winning for “black-ish: Election Special (Part 2).” When Dre (Anthony Anderson) decides to run for Congress, his son arranges a video call with Abrams. She congratulates Dre on deciding to run for Congress and lets him know that it’s going to be a very tough task. She advises that he will need to do a lot of grassroots fundraising and canvassing to succeed. When Dre asks if he can get an endorsement, she pretends a “Georgia earthquake” is hitting and ends the call.

Jessica Walter was ranked fourth in our predictions center with 13/2 odds of pulling off a posthumous win for playing Malory Archer on “Archer.” Walter’s nominated episode, “The Double Date,” sees Malory interfering with a mission when she sees that Sterlin is also using it as an opportunity for a double-date to make Lana jealous. As they try to get the mission back on track, Malory and Lana’s husband, Robert, end up connecting in an endearing way that only curmudgeonly older people can with one another.

In fifth place was Tituss Burgess for playing Cole Tillerman on AppleTV+’s “Central Park,” who was at 13/2 odds of winning. In his episode, “A Fish Called Snakehead,” Cole joins his family on a mission to find a snakehead fish that’s infiltrated its way into Central Park. As he tries to protect local wildlife, he also gets a chance to be briefly reunited with Bitsy Brandenham’s dog, Shampagne, who he helped care for earlier in the season.

Ranked sixth in our predictions center, at 13/2 odds, was Stanley Tucci for playing Bitsy Brandenham on “Central Park.” He was also nominated for, “A Fish Called Snakehead,” Cole joins his family on a mission to find a snakehead fish that’s infiltrated its way into Central Park. As he tries to protect local wildlife, he also gets a chance to be briefly reunited with Bitsy Brandenham’s dog, Shampagne, who he helped care for earlier in the season.

Ranked last in our predictions center was Seth MacFarlane, who had 13/2 odds of winning for “Family Guy” for playing Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin and Glenn Quagmire. MacFarlane’s episode this year was “Stewie’s First Word.” When everyone hears Stewie drop the F-bomb at church, the family seeks to find out where he heard such a word. After thinking it might have been from TV or Peter, Lois discovers that he heard it from her. She sends herself off to a rehab facility and Peter fails miserably in trying to bond with Stewie while she’s gone.

