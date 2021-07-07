Maya Rudolph is looking to pull a Jean Smart at the Emmys

If our odds prove to be correct, Maya Rudolph will cruise to the Best Comedy Guest Actress Emmy for “Saturday Night Live.” It’d be her second straight victory and she’d become just the second person to win two years in a row.

The only Best Comedy Guest Actress champ to successfully defend her title is Jean Smart, who won for her turn on “Frasier” in 2000 and 2001. Six other women have won the category multiple times, but not consecutively. Cloris Leachman, who holds the record with three wins, prevailed for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1975 (back when it was called Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Drama Series) and “Malcolm in the Middle” in 2002 and 2006. The five two-time champs besides Smart are Colleen Dewhurst (“Murphy Brown,” 1989, 1991), Tina Fey (“Saturday Night Live,” 2009, 2016), Kathryn Joosten (“Desperate Housewives,” 2005, 2008), Tracey Ullman (“Love & War,” 1993; “Ally McBeal,” 1999) and Betty White (“The John Larroquette Show,” 1996; “Saturday Night Live,” 2010).

Rudolph took home her first two Emmys last year, the other in voice-over for “Big Mouth.” Her guest win — in which she beat herself as she was also nominated for “The Good Place” — was for her portrayal of Kamala Harris on the sketch series and came on the heels of the current vice president being announced as Joe Biden‘s running mate. This past season, she appeared more frequently in the run-up to the election, dropping by in the first six episodes and sometimes playing characters in other sketches as well. In March, she hosted an episode, in which she, of course, reprised Harris and which serves as her Emmy submission. She didn’t host an episode in Season 45 — her submission last year was Eddie Murphy‘s hosted episode — so imagine how much stronger she will be this time around with her own episode.

Also helping Rudolph is that “SNL” has dominated the guest categories since the show was allowed to compete there in 2009 — it has won comedy guest actress and actor six times each, including both last year as Murphy nabbed his first Emmy. She will likely face some internal competition, though, as fellow “SNL” hosts Kristen Wiig (third place) and Anya Taylor-Joy (fifth) are expected to reap bids. Issa Rae also hosted in Season 46, but she was not submitted; instead, she is in fourth place for her appearance on “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Meanwhile, another “SNL” alum, Tina Fey, is in second place and could tie Leachman’s record if she triumphs for her take on Dolly Parton on “Girls5eva.” Fey was nominated in 2015 for her appearance as Marcia Clark on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and her Dolly is in the same absurd vein.

But when it comes to real-life portrayals, it is hard not to see a majority of voters voting Rudolph.

