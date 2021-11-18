Will ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ follow in the footsteps of ‘Mare of Easttown’ when it comes to awards?

Despite their similar titles, “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Mare of Easttown” don’t have much in common. The former is a grim drama starring Jeremy Renner as a former felon and power broker in a Michigan town ruled by the prison system, while the latter is a compelling crime series starring Kate Winslet as a small-town detective in Pennsylvania trying to solve the murder of a teen girl and the disappearance of several others. Regardless of their differences, the similarity in the shows’ titles has had people everywhere comparing the two shows. So this naturally got me thinking: Can “Mayor of Kingstown,” which was co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan (2016’s “Hell or High Water”) and Hugh Dillon, follow in the footsteps of “Mare of Easttown” and become an awards contender?

“Mare of Easttown” took home three Emmys for acting in September, in addition to a win for production design. Winslet prevented an Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) sweep by winning for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress, Julianne Nicholson upset Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”) to win supporting actress and Evan Peters triumphed with ease in supporting actor. Both Winslet and Peters are in good shape to win again at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February (there is no supporting category for TV, so unfortunately for Nicholson, she’ll be competing against Winslet). But is it possible for “Mayor of Kingstown” to follow a similar path in the corresponding drama categories? After all, the cast has impressive bona fides: It boasts a two-time Oscar nominee in Renner, a two-time Oscar winner in Dianne Wiest and a Primetime Emmy Award winner in Kyle Chandler. That is a lot of talent in one show. But it might be too soon to tell if that will translate to hardware come awards time.

Currently, the Paramount+ show is sitting just inside the top 20 of Gold Derby’s combined odds for drama ensemble at the SAG Awards. The category is pretty thin, as none of last year’s nominees — “The Crown,” “Better Call Saul,” “Bridgerton,” “Lovecraft Country” and “Ozark” — are eligible this year. And after “Succession,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Morning Show,” you have “Pose,” which has never been nominated, and Netflix newcomer “Squid Game” on the rise to round out the top five. You could make the argument that the top three aren’t entirely safe either since “Succession,” though hotter than ever, has never earned a single SAG Award nomination, “Handmaid’s” has never won one, and “The Morning Show” was snubbed in ensemble for its first season.

The individual acting categories likely pose more significant issues for “Mayor of Kingstown.” As it stands, Renner just makes the top 30 in the drama actor odds, and Chandler, who plays the brother of Renner’s character and has less screen time, sits further back and faces the same problem Nicholson has going against Winslet in the SAG Awards’ catch-all TV categories. Meanwhile, Wiest — who hasn’t had much to do yet as the matriarch of the McLusky family of Kingstown power brokers — isn’t faring much better in the race for drama actress either and is a supporting player up against actual leads. But it’s rather early to read too much into the current odds.

“Mayor of Kingstown” just premiered with its first two episodes on Nov. 14. This means there is still time for it to gain momentum as we head into the nomination voting period beginning Dec. 6. The show has at least a few weeks to dig into the meat of its story and allow both Renner and Wiest to show off what we already know they can do. So really, the fact the show is airing right now could actually work in its favor… so long as people know it exists. There’s no doubt the show would find more eyeballs on a premium cable network like HBO or even a more popular streaming service like Netflix. But with a talented cast full of familiar names who’ve all achieved a certain level of awards recognition already in their careers, the fact it streams on Paramount+ might not be much of a problem at all.

