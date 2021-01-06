Meet ‘The Masked Dancer’ Group B contestants — including Monica Lewinsky? — before Wednesday’s debut [WATCH]

Last week’s season premiere of “The Masked Dancer” introduced viewers to the first five contestants of Season 1: Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Tulip and Disco Ball, who was unmasked as Ice-T. The second episode, airing Wednesday, January 6, will welcome the second (and final) group to the stage: Cotton Candy, Ice Cube, Moth, Sloth and Zebra. In Fox’s preview trailer (watch above), the panelists throw out all sorts of guesses for who they think are hiding behind the extravagant masks, including — yep — Monica Lewinsky.

The wild prediction comes from none other than Paula Abdul, but it’s unclear which dancer she thinks might really be the former White House intern to President Bill Clinton. “I was gonna say that,” host Craig Robinson jokes after Paula makes her guess. As for two of the other guesses, Ashley Tisdale suspects singer-songwriter Jason Derulo might be hiding under one of the masks, while Brian Austin Green names Latin superstar Ricky Martin.

Lewinsky wouldn’t be the first political figure to take part in the “Masked” universe. During Season 3 of “The Masked Singer,” the panelists were shocked when the Bear removed her mask to reveal former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. “This is something our country needs right now,” Palin stated after rapping “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot. Palin rose to fame during the tumultuous 2008 election as the Vice Presidential candidate to Senator John McCain.

At the end of this week’s episode, titled “New Year, New Mask! (Who Dis?),” the panelists and virtual audience will vote for their favorite of the five Group B contestants. The person with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated and forced to unmask in front of America, while the remaining four dancers will make it through to the next round. In the end, only one will win and take home the coveted Diamond Mask trophy.

“The Masked Dancer” is produced by Ellen DeGeneres, which is fitting since the concept originated on her talk show in 2019. She was inspired by “The Masked Singer,” but twisted the concept to focus on dancing as opposed to singing. Which Group B contestant are you most looking forward to seeing hoof it on the dance floor: Cotton Candy, Ice Cube, Moth, Sloth or Zebra? Sound off down in the comments section.

