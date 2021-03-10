Could Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s ‘Savage’ be only the 2nd rap Record of the Year in Grammy history?

The Grammys don’t have a very good track record when it comes to honoring rap music in general field categories. Though the genre has come to dominate the charts, there wasn’t a single hip-hop winner for Record of the Year until “This is America” by Childish Gambino in 2019. Could “Savage (Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce be the second just two years later?

According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa is the front-runner with leading odds of 9/2. It’s a more traditional Grammy contender than “Savage” — a pop breakup anthem like Adele‘s “Rolling in the Deep” and Gotye‘s “Somebody That I Used to Know” in a throwback style like Daft Punk‘s “Get Lucky.” Lipa is also helped by the fact that the song is additionally nominated for Song of the Year, and that her “Future Nostalgia” is up for Album of the Year, a sign of strong support for her.

But you don’t necessarily need a Song of the Year nomination to win Record of the Year. Neither “Get Lucky” nor Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars‘s “Uptown Funk” were nominated in the top songwriting category when they won this award, and they both beat songs that were. And Megan and Beyonce certainly aren’t without widespread Grammy support of their own. Beyonce is the most nominated artist of the year with nine bids. Megan has four, including Best New Artist. And “Savage” is also nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

So don’t underestimate the chart-topping hit, especially since it’s predicted to win by three of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Grammy winners, and by one of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the last two years. They might be onto something.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?