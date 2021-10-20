Melanie C got screwed on ‘Dancing with the Stars’: A whopping 96% of fans say her elimination was messed up

Spice Girls singer Melanie C was one of the most promising contestants this season on “Dancing with the Stars.” In fact, going into “Grease Night” on Monday, she ranked fourth in our predictions for who would win the Mirror Ball Trophy. But it wouldn’t be “DWTS” without some baffling results, and she ended up eliminated in 11th place, which only one of our users saw coming when they made their predictions for the show. And hardly any of our readers agreed with the outcome when we polled them at the end of the night.

Only 4.09% of respondents agreed with her elimination, and even that’s higher than I might have expected given how strong her performances were. She was in the bottom two with social media star Olivia Jade, but only 18.59% thought Jade should have been eliminated instead. Instead, more than three-quarters of our readers (77.32%) thought someone should’ve been eliminated who wasn’t in the bottom two at all.

And that pretty much echoes how the judges felt about the matter. Both Melanie C and Jade had received strong scores from them both this week and throughout the season thus far, and they were none too pleased about having to decide between them. “America, what have you done?” said Derek Hough, because it was clearly viewer votes and not the judges’ scores that put the two celebs on the chopping block. Hough and Len Goodman voted to save Jade, while Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli voted to save Melanie C. Because it was a tie, head judge Goodman’s vote was decisive, which meant Jade stayed, Melanie C was out, and no one was happy.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.