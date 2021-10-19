America, what have you done? ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judges shell-shocked by terrible ‘Grease Night’ results [WATCH]

“America, what have you done?” protested “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough at the end of “Grease Night” when he saw that viewer votes left Spice Girls singer Melanie C and social media personality Olivia Jade as the bottom two despite both delivering strong performances in the ballroom that night and throughout the season. None of the judges were happy to have to send either woman home, and it was ultimately a split decision. Watch their uneasy deliberation above.

I knew there might be trouble when the judges gave the same exact scores to so many of the couples. Melanie C and Jade were in a five-way tie for third place with Melora Hardin, Kenya Moore, and Suni Lee, all of whom received nines across the board for a total of 36 out of 40. The only celebs above them were JoJo Siwa (40) and Amanda Kloots (39), while they were trailed by Jimmie Allen (34), The Miz (32), Cody Rigsby (32), and Iman Shumpert (28). When the leaderboard is that tightly bunched, the viewer votes end up being even more decisive than usual.

As we’ve seen in weeks past, the lower-scoring men had strong viewer support that kept them all out of the bottom two. Surprisingly, Moore wasn’t in the bottom two either despite landing there for the last two weeks in a row. Instead, the judges’ were left with Melanie C and Jade, and they made no secret of their displeasure as they made their decisions. “This is not the way it’s supposed to work out at all,” said Carrie Ann Inaba. “It’s impossible because you both did so well,” said Bruno Tonioli. “Neither of you deserve to be in [the bottom two],” added Len Goodman.

Ultimately, Inaba and Tonioli voted to save Melanie C, while Hough and Goodman voted to save Jade. Since it was a tie, head judge Goodman’s vote was decisive, so Jade was saved and Melanie C was eliminated, but no one was happy about it. What did you think?

