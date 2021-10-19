Melanie C is ‘gutted’ and ‘in shock’ over ‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination

This was not what Melanie C really, really wants. The Spice Girl and her partner Gleb Savchenko were voted off Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars” in another close vote and she is still processing it.

“I’ve just been voted off. You just never know what’s gonna happen. I just feel a little bit in shock really because you’ve always had to think about next week and picking yourself up and starting a new a dance,” Mel C said in an Instagram video posted shortly after the show. “My plan was to hopefully be here a little longer. It feels really, really weird.”

In the accompanying post, the singer wrote, “I’m gutted to have been eliminated tonight but it’s one of those things and it wasn’t meant to be. It’s been an incredible experience and I’ve met some wonderful people, the foremost being my fantastic partner and teacher @glebsavchenkoofficial. I would like to thank so many people for the support they’ve given me, the wonderful production and crew on the show, but most of all, my amazing fans who were with me all the way.”

Mel C and Savchenko channeled Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta to perform a quickstep to “You’re the One That I Want” for “Grease” Night, earning a 36. But that and fan votes were not enough to keep them from landing in the bottom two alongside Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy, who also scored a 36 for their foxtrot.

For the second straight week, the first three judges were split 2-1 in favor of keeping Mel C, but as head judge, Len Goodman‘s vote counts twice and he chose to save the beauty influencer instead. Last week, he also chose to save the contestant, Kenya Moore, with the 2-1 deficit.

Mel C is the fifth contestant to be eliminated this season and the person with the fifth highest average score of the season, a 31.3. She’s the second Spice Girl to compete on “Dancing” after Mel B, who was runner-up in Season 5 in 2007 with Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“Thank you for everyone that supported me,” Mel C added in her video. “In all honesty, I’ve been giving myself such a hard time. I truly believe everything happens for a reason.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

