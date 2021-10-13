Melora Hardin (‘Dancing with the Stars’) got the first 10 of the season and defends Jan from ‘The Office’ [WATCH]

It was a breakthrough week for Melora Hardin on “Dancing with the Stars.” She got the top judges’ score on both nights of the special two-night event: “Disney Heroes” and “Disney Villains.” For the later, she and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev danced a jazz routine inspired by the dastardly Mother Gothel from “Tangled,” with Hardin even singing the version of the song “Mother Knows Best” that they danced to.

But it’s not the first time Hardin has played a villain, though that depends on how you look at it. She’s famous for her role as Jan Levinson on “The Office,” who is often considered a villain, though Hardin isn’t so sure. She thinks the character was “hilarious in her incredible seriousness, but I think she is misunderstood.” But the actress still thought it was “time to channel some of that inner Jan Levinson” for her performance as Gothel. Watch their jazz number above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Bruno Tonioli: “Mommie dearest, when it comes to delivering wickedly, delicious, dancing musical comedy, nobody does it better.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “You’re a little cray-cray! It all came out tonight. I love it. It’s so theatrical, this is the kind of thing we want to see. We want to see everything big and bold on the fifth night of competition. You were amazing. It was a little safe, just a hair safe. I mean, it was amazing, but it was just a little safe.”

Len Goodman: “Don’t start all that. Don’t just say things to make them up. That had wit, it had charm, it was truly delightful.”

Derek Hough: “That was an absolute clinic in storytelling and just absolute theatrical performance. You were magnificent. Beautiful.”

Not only did Hardin get the highest score of the night, she also got the first 10 — and from the usually stingy Goodman of all people. That was the only time a 10 paddle went up all night as Inaba, Tonioli, and Hough all gave Hardin nines for a total of 37 out of 40. When the two nights of competition were combined she topped the cumulative leaderboard with 73 out of 80. It almost goes without saying that she advanced safely to the next round. Do you agree with the judges that she was the best of the night?

