New ‘Men in Kilts’ trailer gives us a glimpse into the epic Scottish adventures of ‘Outlander’ stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish [WATCH]

Starz has finally released the official trailer for the highly anticipated “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham,” the half-hour, eight episode docuseries developed by “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, premiering Sunday, February 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

It has been eight months since the Season 5 finale of fantasy romance blockbuster “Outlander” aired last May on Starz to rapturous applause from fans and critics alike. With anticipation at fever pitch for that show’s next season to premiere sometime later this year, the premium cable network has smartly shepherded Heughan’s latest project onto TV screens, satiating his devoted fan base during yet another seemingly interminable ‘droughtlander.’

“Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” was conceived by Heughan and McTavish, as they reunite for an epic adventure through the rugged Highlands of Scotland. The series aims to showcase what it means to be Scottish, by exploring the duo’s heritage through their unique perspective on everything from Scottish clans and the Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing, with Sam and Graham’s witty banter and hijinks leading the way. The official trailer highlights Scotland through their eyes, immersing viewers in an epic adventure travel experience across the country to discover its rich history and heritage.

