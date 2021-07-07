Will Michael Angarano (‘This Is Us’) follow in Emmy-winning footsteps of Ron Cephas Jones, Gerald McRaney?

Through the years, “This Is Us” has welcomed countless big-name guest stars to its ever-growing family, with a whopping six being nominated at the Emmys: Ron Cephas Jones, Gerald McRaney, Brian Tyree Henry, Denis O’Hare, Michael Angarano and Phylicia Rashad. Jones and McRaney are the only two guest stars to take home trophies (Jones in 2018 and ’20, McRaney in 2017), but now Angarano is hoping to follow in their Emmy-winning footsteps.

Angarano first joined NBC’s family drama in 2018 as Nick Pearson, the estranged brother of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia). In flashbacks we see Nick’s early life with Jack and their service in Vietnam, while in the present-day story he’s known as Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) and lives a mostly solitary life in his trailer. In the most recent fifth season, Angarano returned in the “One Small Step” episode in which fans saw Nick fall in love for the first time with his co-worker Sally at the animal clinic. When Sally asks him to travel with her to California, he gets cold feet and stands her up, never seeing her again.

The young actor lost his inaugural 2019 Emmy to Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), but now he’ll have another shot at claiming victory, according to our Best Drama Guest Actor odds. Angarano comes in third place in our Emmy predictions, just behind Charles Dance (“The Crown”) and Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”). With former champs Jones and McRaney not eligible for this season, Angarano seems like the perfect choice for “This Is Us” fans within the TV Academy to mark on their ballots. The show’s other eligible male guest star is Peter Onorati, who plays Jack and Nick’s alcoholic father, Stanley Pearson.

Season 5 wrapped up in May, with the Pearson clan (Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin and Uncle Nicky) gathering for Kevin’s wedding to Madison (Caitlin Thompson). In the final flash-forward twist, it’s revealed that Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are no longer married, while Nicky hints that he’s come back into contact with his long-lost love, Sally.

Here’s a closer look at all 17 “This Is Us” cast members who are eligible for the 2021 Emmys:

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Asante Blackk as Malik

Griffin Dunne as Nicky Pearson

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Caitlin Thompson as Madison Simmons

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

Hannah Zeile as Teen Kate

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Michael Angarano as Nick Pearson (“One Small Step”)

Peter Onorati as Stanley Pearson (“There”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Jennifer C. Holmes as Laurel (“Birth Mother”)

Calah Lane as Young Laurel (“Birth Mother”)

Phylicia Rashad as Carol “Mama C” Clarke (“I’ve Got This”)

