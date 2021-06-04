Watch Dave Chappelle hilariously derail Michael Che’s Kimmel interview

“That Damn Michael Che” creator and “Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” for the first time ever on Thursday night, but he didn’t do it alone. His interview was crashed by a very special guest: Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle, who Che was visiting in Ohio to record an appearance on Chappelle’s new podcast, “The Midnight Miracle,” and perform stand-up at the outdoor comedy club Chappelle set up in his neighbor’s cornfield. (Watch Che talk about performing stand-up comedy in his latest interview with Gold Derby right here.)

Chappelle kept interrupting Che’s interview, which was a very welcome twist on the usual talk show interview because everything Chappelle interjected was hilarious. For example, Che was telling Kimmel about the old, very white, probably haunted hotel he was staying in at Yellow Springs, and Chappelle popped into the frame to say he saw Colonel Sanders’ ghost there one night. Every time he popped in, Kimmel cracked up. He didn’t even have to say anything, just the way he suddenly appeared was funny.

Chappelle did get sincere for a moment to talk about how special the cornfield comedy club has been. It helped keep the economy of Yellow Springs, Ohio, afloat during the pandemic and gave people stuff to laugh at when they really needed it. And then he interrupted Che’s interview to tell Kimmel about the time he bought Sean “Diddy” Combs a sweatsuit from his own company, Sean John, for his birthday. It was awesome. We haven’t seen an interview get derailed this well since the heyday of Norm MacDonald.

