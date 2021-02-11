Michael Keaton would stand alone in the SAG Awards record books with a win for ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Michael Keaton already holds one of the most important titles in the world as The Best Batman in Cinematic History. However, the versatile actor could potentially add another important chapter to his legacy with a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, April 4. Nominated for Best Film Ensemble for Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Keaton would set a record by becoming the first person to win three film ensemble SAG Awards if the Netflix drama walks away with the top prize. The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) star previously won as a member of the casts of “Birdman” (2014) and “Spotlight” (2015).

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which received three nominations total, is currently leading Gold Derby’s combined odds to win ensemble, with six experts predicting it over fellow nominees “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (4/1 odds), “Minari” (4/1 odds), “One Night in Miami” (9/2 odds) and “Da 5 Bloods” (9/2 odds). The movie tells the story of the real-life Chicago 7, who were anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with several crimes, including intention to incite a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Keaton has a small but vital role in the film, portraying Ramsey Clark, the United States Attorney General during the riots. He is nominated alongside Sacha Baron Cohen (who was nominated individually for his performance), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp and Jeremy Strong. Redmayne, who plays Tom Hayden in the film, famously beat Keaton when he took home the Best Actor SAG Award for his performance in “The Theory of Everything” seven years ago on his way to winning the Oscar. I’m sure Keaton doesn’t hold it against him much, but his line “Oh, I know who Tom Hayden is” in “Chicago 7” has layers.

Currently, Keaton is tied with 17 other people who all have two ensemble victories. They are Ben Affleck, Alan Arkin, Christine Baranski, Don Cheadle, Colin Firth, Michael Gambon, Woody Harrelson, Derek Jacobi, Allison Janney, Kelly Macdonald, Ryan Phillippe, Geoffrey Rush, Andy Serkis, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Tom Wilkinson and Catherine Zeta-Jones. None of them are nominated this year.

However, four actors can snag their second ensemble statuette this year. Viola Davis, who won her first as part of the cast of “The Help” (2011), and the late Chadwick Boseman, whose previous win in the category came for Marvel’s “Black Panther” (2018), are both nominated as part of the cast of Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Meanwhile, Clarke Peters is nominated as part of the ensemble for Spike Lee’s Vietnam War-era film “Da 5 Bloods” after previously winning for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017). And Aldis Hodge received a nom for “One Night in Miami” after previously taking home the award as part of the cast of “Hidden Figures” (2016).

