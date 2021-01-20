Michael Kenneth Williams (‘Lovecraft Country’): Does his 1st Critics’ Choice nomination foretell an overdue Golden Globe nom?

TV veteran Michael Kenneth Williams has earned four nominations at the Emmys, but he has yet to be recognized even once at the Golden Globes. He’s got a chance for “Lovecraft Country,” especially after that HBO horror series earned him his first ever Critics’ Choice nomination.

Williams co-stars in “Lovecraft” as Montrose Freeman, whose disappearance is the catalyst for the series, prompting his son Atticus (Jonathan Majors) to search for him. Montrose was a distant and at times abusive father, but he also harbored tragic secrets about his own past and repressed desires. He contends for Best Drama Supporting Actor for this morally, emotionally nuanced performance at Critics’ Choice.

A Golden Globe nom might be tougher, though. While Critics’ Choice has separate supporting categories for comedies, dramas, and movies/limited series, the Golden Globes cram them all together into one race for Best TV Supporting Actor. With so much more competition, those nominations can be a crapshoot.

That may be why Williams hasn’t been able to break through with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that votes on the Globes. All of his acting nominations at the Emmys have been for supporting roles in movies or limited series: “Bessie” (2015), “The Night Of” (2017) and “When They See Us” (2019). Whenever the Globes have rolled around, he’s been crowded out. (His fourth Emmy nom was for producing the informational series “Vice.”)

But the Critics’ Choice windfall for “Lovecraft Country” might signal Williams’s best chance yet at Globes recognition. The series earned nominations in all four acting contests: Majors and Jurnee Smollett in lead categories, Williams and Wunmi Mosaku in supporting races.

Though the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Awards don’t share any voters in common, both organizations like to be ahead of the curve when it comes to honoring new and buzzworthy shows, so this love for “Lovecraft” could extend to the Globes when their nominations are announced on February 3.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?