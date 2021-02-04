Michaela Coel and 8 more 2021 SAG surprises in TV

All season long Gold Derby’s experts, editors and users have been making their predictions for the 27th Screen Actors Guild TV Awards, but nobody could have predicted all of Thursday’s curveballs and shockeroos. (See the complete list of noms.) Among the nine surprises that fell outside of our racetrack odds include Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”), who just yesterday was snubbed at the Golden Globes. In addition, three ensemble casts caught us pleasantly off-guard: drama “Bridgerton” and comedies “The Flight Attendant” and “The Great.” Scroll down to see all the 2021 SAG surprises for TV.

Coel received unanimous praise from critics and fans for her role as social media star-turned-writer Arabella Essiedu on the HBO limited series. To be fair, she was in sixth place in our predictions so we just missed out on calling this upset. You could really feel the love for the British actress during the nominations announcement, when Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs singled her out for praise over all of the category’s co-nominees.

Netflix’s “Bridgerton” came in seventh place in our drama ensemble predictions for the 2021 SAG Awards. The show was a late-breaker (it just debuted on Christmas Day), so many awards prognosticators wondered it the SAG Awards nominating committee had even seen it. Turns out they had, as it earned a pair of bids for the cast plus Rege-Jean Page. Of note, “Bridgerton” was completely snubbed in Wednesday’s Golden Globe nominations.

As for the other two ensembles we should have seen coming, Hulu’s “The Great” came in ninth place in our predictions and HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” was in 11th place on our charts.

SEEChadwick Boseman is the first person to get 4 film SAG Awards nominations in a single year

Only one candidate was not in our TV predictions center at all, proving it was a real jaw-dropper: Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”). This kind of notice from his fellow acting peers bodes well for his Emmy chances in the fall.

Here are the year’s top television snubs, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby’s Experts, Editors, Top 24 Users and All-Star Users. The 27th annual Sag Awards ceremony will take place April 4, 2021 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. No host has yet been announced.

Surprise Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Bridgerton”

Surprise Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Surprise Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

No one

Surprise Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

Surprise Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Surprise Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Surprise Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Surprise Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

PREDICTthe 2021 SAG Awards winners through April 4

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?