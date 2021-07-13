Michaela Coel, Tobias Menzies among 40 first-time acting nominees at 2021 Emmy Awards

No one can accuse Emmy voters of being lazy this year. A whopping 40 performers received their first career nominations on Tuesday, July 13, with every single acting category in drama, comedy and movie/limited featuring at least one first-timer. Among the dozens of names who can now call themselves Emmy nominees are Michaela Coel, the actress/director/writer/producer for “I May Destroy You,” and Tobias Menzies, long-snubbed for “Outlander” but who’s now recognized for “The Crown.” Scroll down to see the complete list of first-time nominees at 2021 Emmy Awards.

“Ted Lasso” boasts a whopping six inaugural acting nominees: Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift. Another nominee, Brendan Hunt, was previously recognized by Emmy for writing “Super Bowl Special” (2015), so he’s been through this awards derby before.

Then there’s “Hacks,” which is responsible for a trio of Emmy newcomers receiving bids: Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams. Of course, the show’s veteran star, Jean Smart, is already a three-time Emmy winner for “Frasier” (2000 and ’01) and “Samantha Who” (2008).

What about “The Crown”? Yes, Olivia Colman has been recognized thrice before for “The Night Manager,” “Fleabag” and “The Crown,” but now three of her co-stars get to feel the thrill of being welcomed to the Emmy party: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor and Menzies.

COMEDY FIRST-TIME NOMINEES

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Jane Adams (“Hacks”)

Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”)

DRAMA FIRST-TIME NOMINEES



BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Mckenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”)

MOVIE/LIMITED FIRST-TIME NOMINEES



BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Renee Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”)

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)

