Michaela Coel ‘May Destroy’ her Emmy competition, according to these Experts

Is the Emmy for Best Movie/Limited Actress a two-way race between Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)? Not everyone thinks so. Four of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed as of this writing think Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) will upset.

Coel stars in the HBO series as Arabella, a writer struggling with her memory in the aftermath of a sexual assault. But Coel doesn’t just play the leading role. She also created, wrote, directed, and produced it, and it’s inspired by her own experience of assault. That makes the project uniquely personal, and the courage of exploring her own trauma on screen could resonate with television academy members.

It’s been a year since “I May Destroy You” aired in the US last summer, so it ran the risk of being out of sight, out of mind by the time Emmy voters were marking their ballots from June 17 to 28 of this year. But that certainly hasn’t happened judging from the show’s success at other industry events. This past spring Coel was nominated for a SAG Award for her performance. And on June 6, shortly before Emmy voting started, the show won BAFTA Awards for Best Mini-Series and Best Actress.

So while Taylor-Joy and Winslet are the contenders with the best overall odds in the Emmy race based on the combined predictions of all Gold Derby users, Coel is right behind them with Eric Deggans (NPR), Matthew Jacobs, Michael Schneider (Variety), and Keith Simanton (IMDb) betting on her to win. Do you agree that she may destroy her competition?

